Research to Prevent Blindness and The Glaucoma Foundation are pleased to announce a new round of grants, the Career Advancement Awards (CAAs), that support early-career researchers as they seek new knowledge related to eye diseases.

The Glaucoma Foundation (TGF) and Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) have partnered to launch a new grant aimed at supporting under-represented racial and ethnic minority researchers in the pursuit of glaucoma research. The TGF (sponsored by...

David Williams, PhD, has been selected as the 2021 RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Vision Research. The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness, an anonymous donor, and the Association of University...

Research to Prevent Blindness announces exciting changes to its flagship grant, the RPB Career Development Award, by increasing both the amount of funding and the number of awards funded.

Research to Prevent Blindness and the Allergan Foundation announce new grants to increase funding for innovative research from early-career vision scientists.

Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) celebrates the 60th anniversary of its incorporation. Watch the new video about its many sight-saving accomplishments over the past six decades.

Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) is pleased to announce that RPB Stein Innovation Awardee Gregg Semenza, MD, PhD, at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, has been named a winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Christine Curcio, PhD, has been selected as the 2019 RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding AMD Research (Weeks Award). The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB), an anonymous donor, and the Association...

