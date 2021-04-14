Our News on Newswise
Research to Prevent Blindness and The Glaucoma Foundation Offer Critical Funding for Early-Career Vision Scientists
Research to Prevent Blindness and The Glaucoma Foundation are pleased to announce a new round of grants, the Career Advancement Awards (CAAs), that support early-career researchers as they seek new knowledge related to eye diseases.
14-Apr-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Fellowships Support Under-Represented Minorities in Glaucoma Research
The Glaucoma Foundation (TGF) and Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) have partnered to launch a new grant aimed at supporting under-represented racial and ethnic minority researchers in the pursuit of glaucoma research. The TGF (sponsored by...
10-Mar-2021 6:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Research to Prevent Blindness and Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology Announce 2021 Recipient of RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Vision Research
David Williams, PhD, has been selected as the 2021 RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Vision Research. The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness, an anonymous donor, and the Association of University...
13-Aug-2020 8:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Research to Prevent Blindness Expands Career Development Award
Research to Prevent Blindness announces exciting changes to its flagship grant, the RPB Career Development Award, by increasing both the amount of funding and the number of awards funded.
8-Jun-2020 4:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Research to Prevent Blindness and Allergan Foundation Announce New Partnership to Support Early-Career Vision Researchers
Research to Prevent Blindness and the Allergan Foundation announce new grants to increase funding for innovative research from early-career vision scientists.
5-May-2020 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Research to Prevent Blindness Celebrates 60th Anniversary
Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) celebrates the 60th anniversary of its incorporation. Watch the new video about its many sight-saving accomplishments over the past six decades.
5-Feb-2020 5:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Research to Prevent Blindness Grantee Dr. Gregg Semenza Wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) is pleased to announce that RPB Stein Innovation Awardee Gregg Semenza, MD, PhD, at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, has been named a winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine.
10-Oct-2019 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Research to Prevent Blindness and Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology Announce 2019 Recipient of RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding AMD Research
Christine Curcio, PhD, has been selected as the 2019 RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding AMD Research (Weeks Award). The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB), an anonymous donor, and the Association...
12-Aug-2019 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News