New York, NY USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Research to Prevent Blindness and The Glaucoma Foundation Offer Critical Funding for Early-Career Vision Scientists

Research to Prevent Blindness and The Glaucoma Foundation are pleased to announce a new round of grants, the Career Advancement Awards (CAAs), that support early-career researchers as they seek new knowledge related to eye diseases.
14-Apr-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

New Fellowships Support Under-Represented Minorities in Glaucoma Research

The Glaucoma Foundation (TGF) and Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) have partnered to launch a new grant aimed at supporting under-represented racial and ethnic minority researchers in the pursuit of glaucoma research. The TGF (sponsored by...
10-Mar-2021 6:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Research to Prevent Blindness and Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology Announce 2021 Recipient of RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Vision Research

David Williams, PhD, has been selected as the 2021 RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Vision Research. The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness, an anonymous donor, and the Association of University...
13-Aug-2020 8:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Research to Prevent Blindness Expands Career Development Award

Research to Prevent Blindness announces exciting changes to its flagship grant, the RPB Career Development Award, by increasing both the amount of funding and the number of awards funded.
8-Jun-2020 4:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Research to Prevent Blindness and Allergan Foundation Announce New Partnership to Support Early-Career Vision Researchers

Research to Prevent Blindness and the Allergan Foundation announce new grants to increase funding for innovative research from early-career vision scientists.
5-May-2020 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Research to Prevent Blindness Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) celebrates the 60th anniversary of its incorporation. Watch the new video about its many sight-saving accomplishments over the past six decades.
5-Feb-2020 5:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Research to Prevent Blindness Grantee Dr. Gregg Semenza Wins Nobel Prize in Medicine

Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) is pleased to announce that RPB Stein Innovation Awardee Gregg Semenza, MD, PhD, at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, has been named a winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine.
10-Oct-2019 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Research to Prevent Blindness and Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology Announce 2019 Recipient of RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding AMD Research

Christine Curcio, PhD, has been selected as the 2019 RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding AMD Research (Weeks Award). The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB), an anonymous donor, and the Association...
12-Aug-2019 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) is to preserve and restore vision by supporting research to develop treatments, preventives and cures for all conditions that damage and destroy sight. Since it was founded in 1960, RPB has channeled more than $383 million into eye research. As a result, RPB has been identified with nearly every major breakthrough in vision research in that time.

Contacts

Diana Friedman
Director of External Affairs

 dfriedman@rpbusa.org

212-752-4333

Jo Casella
Asst. to Director of External Affairs

 jcasella@rpbusa.org

212-752-4333
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.26642