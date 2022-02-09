La Jolla, CA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: 62040ed08d59d_Kevin-yip_n.jpg

Bioinformaticist Kevin Yip joins Sanford Burnham Prebys

Bioinformaticist Kevin Yip, Ph.D., has joined Sanford Burnham Prebys as a professor, where he will collaborate with other faculty across the Institute on large-scale data analysis and develop new tools and models for computational biology.
9-Feb-2022 2:15 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61fac7774b8d4_Svasti Haricharan PhD.jpeg

Research reveals why more Black women die from breast cancer

New research from Sanford Burnham Prebys has revealed significant molecular differences between the breast cells of white and Black women that help explain why Black women experience higher breast cancer mortality. The findings, published in the...
2-Feb-2022 2:00 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61f882b8b7477_Yu-Yamaguchi_n.jpg

Sanford Burnham Prebys professor awarded $2.9 million to explore new answers to old questions in Alzheimer’s research

Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Yu Yamaguchi has been awarded a $2.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the role of heparan sulfate (HS) in Alzheimer’s disease. HS is a structural molecule found in the scaffolding...
1-Feb-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

New COVID-19 drug passes phase 2 clinical trial

In a phase 2 clinical trial conducted by Avalo Therapeutics and supported by researchers from Sanford Burnham Prebys, a significantly higher proportion of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 remained alive and free of respiratory failure for 28 days...
18-Jan-2022 5:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61e0a3ad60f31_Andrei-Osterman_n copy.jpg

Sanford Burnham Prebys researchers awarded $3.6 million to study antibiotic resistance

Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Andrei Osterman, Ph.D., has been awarded a $3.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to expand current knowledge of antibiotic resistance, which will inform more precise antibiotic prescribing...
13-Jan-2022 5:35 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61bbeee4a26dc_Amar-Duvvur-Christine-Dittmer-Sonali-Fonseca.jpg

Sanford Burnham Prebys strengthens executive leadership team

Sanford Burnham Prebys is pleased to announce several new appointments to its executive leadership team, fortifying the Institute’s position as a world leader in nonprofit biomedical research.
17-Dec-2021 1:00 PM EST Add to Favorites

Sanford Burnham Prebys professors among the world’s most highly cited researchers

Over the last decade, the publications of Jerold Chun and Randal J. Kaufman are among the top 1% in the world for number of citations
16-Nov-2021 3:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Sanford Burnham Prebys unravels mysteries of the aging Down syndrome brain

New research from Sanford Burnham Prebys has revealed features of the aging Down syndrome brain that could help explain why people with Down syndrome almost inevitably get Alzheimer's later in life.
12-Nov-2021 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Sanford Burnham Prebys is a preeminent, independent biomedical research institute dedicated to understanding human biology and disease and advancing scientific discoveries to profoundly impact human health. For over 40 years, our research has produced breakthroughs in cancer, neuroscience, immunology and children’s diseases, and is anchored by our NCI-designated cancer center and advanced drug discovery capabilities. For more information, visit us at SBPdiscovery.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/SBPdiscovery and on Twitter @SBPdiscovery.

Contacts

Michaela Andrews
Communications Coordinator

 mandrews@sbpdiscovery.org

(858) 795-5158

Susan Gammon
Director of Communications

 sgammon@sbpdiscovery.org

(858) 795-5012

Monica May
Science Writer

 mmay@sbpdiscovery.org

858-795-5147
See more

Rss Feedsrss_feed
Manage RSS Feeds

Breast cancer racial disparity linked to DNA repair gene expression

Differences in how DNA repair genes are expressed as a result of environmental impacts may help to explain why...
31 Dec 1969

Black women and breast cancer

Black women with the most common type of breast cancer are over 40% more likely to die from the disease than w...
31 Dec 1969

Bioinformaticist Kevin Yip joins Sanford Burnham Prebys

Bioinformaticist Kevin Yip, Ph.D., has joined Sanford Burnham Prebys as a professor, where he will collaborate...
31 Dec 1969

Research reveals why more Black women die from breast cancer

Researchers led by Svasti Haricharan, Ph.D., are unpacking racial disparities in breast cancer survival at the...
31 Dec 1969

Sanford Burnham Prebys professor awarded $2.9 million to explore new answers to old questions in Alzheimer’s research

The five-year project will explore how Alzheimer’s development is impacted by molecules in the scaffolding o...
31 Dec 1969

Implicit bias in the workplace: An interview with Lydia Villa-Komaroff

As part of the Institute’s ongoing effort to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace, Sanford Burnham Pr...
26 Jan 2022

Sanford Burnham Prebys to host first Rising Stars Symposium

The event, scheduled for April 27-29, aims to foster greater diversity in biomedical research and shine a spot...
31 Dec 1969

New CIRM grant to fund research internships for underrepresented high school students

The new award will fund summer research internships for 57 high school students....
25 Jan 2022

Mark your calendars: Padres Pedal the Cause is back

After a brief slowdown, Padres Pedal the Cause is ready to ride again....
20 Jan 2022

New COVID-19 drug passes phase 2 clinical trial

The new treatment, developed by Avalo Therapeutics with Sanford Burnham Prebys researchers, can mitigate lung ...
18 Jan 2022

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.64397