Bioinformaticist Kevin Yip joins Sanford Burnham Prebys
Bioinformaticist Kevin Yip, Ph.D., has joined Sanford Burnham Prebys as a professor, where he will collaborate with other faculty across the Institute on large-scale data analysis and develop new tools and models for computational biology.
9-Feb-2022 2:15 PM EST
Research reveals why more Black women die from breast cancer
New research from Sanford Burnham Prebys has revealed significant molecular differences between the breast cells of white and Black women that help explain why Black women experience higher breast cancer mortality. The findings, published in the...
2-Feb-2022 2:00 PM EST
Sanford Burnham Prebys professor awarded $2.9 million to explore new answers to old questions in Alzheimer’s research
Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Yu Yamaguchi has been awarded a $2.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the role of heparan sulfate (HS) in Alzheimer’s disease. HS is a structural molecule found in the scaffolding...
1-Feb-2022 9:00 AM EST
New COVID-19 drug passes phase 2 clinical trial
In a phase 2 clinical trial conducted by Avalo Therapeutics and supported by researchers from Sanford Burnham Prebys, a significantly higher proportion of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 remained alive and free of respiratory failure for 28 days...
18-Jan-2022 5:55 PM EST
Sanford Burnham Prebys researchers awarded $3.6 million to study antibiotic resistance
Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Andrei Osterman, Ph.D., has been awarded a $3.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to expand current knowledge of antibiotic resistance, which will inform more precise antibiotic prescribing...
13-Jan-2022 5:35 PM EST
Sanford Burnham Prebys strengthens executive leadership team
Sanford Burnham Prebys is pleased to announce several new appointments to its executive leadership team, fortifying the Institute’s position as a world leader in nonprofit biomedical research.
17-Dec-2021 1:00 PM EST
Sanford Burnham Prebys professors among the world’s most highly cited researchers
Over the last decade, the publications of Jerold Chun and Randal J. Kaufman are among the top 1% in the world for number of citations
16-Nov-2021 3:05 AM EST
Sanford Burnham Prebys unravels mysteries of the aging Down syndrome brain
New research from Sanford Burnham Prebys has revealed features of the aging Down syndrome brain that could help explain why people with Down syndrome almost inevitably get Alzheimer's later in life.
12-Nov-2021 5:05 PM EST
