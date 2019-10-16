Our News on Newswise
Study Reveals How Collapse of Protein Processes is Driver of Aging and Death
A new Stony Brook University-led study, to be published in PNAS, provides a biophysical model that reveals how damage accumulates in proteins with age and is a trigger to death. The finding opens a door to a better understanding of the molecular...
Study Reveals More Women, Fewer Men Diagnosed with Cognitive Impairment When Tests are Adjusted for Sex
Using sex-specific scores on memory tests may change the diagnosis for 20 percent of those currently diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), with possibly more women and fewer men being diagnosed with MCI, according to a new study published...
Researcher Investigates New Modeling Technology to Assess Climate Change Impact on Winter Storms
Scientists are investigating how extreme winter weather events are influenced by climate change. Edmund KM Chang, PhD, of Stony Brook University, has received a two-year $200,000 grant from NOAA/MAPP to study these storms using, for the first time,...
New Approach Seeks Better Outcomes for Teen Depression
By developing brief, accessible interventions for youth psychopathology in depression, bolstered by a five-year, $2 million Early Independence Award (EIA) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Stony Brook University's Jessica Schleider, PhD,...
Stony Brook Medicine Launches Long Island’s First Mobile Stroke Units
The Stony Brook Cerebrovascular and Comprehensive Stroke Center (CVCSC) and the Stony Brook Renaissance School of Medicine Department of Emergency Services offered a sneak preview of Long Island’s first Mobile Stroke Unit program last month before...
SBUH Appoints New Chief Nursing Officer
Stony Brook University Hospital has appointed Julie Mirkin, DNP, MA, RN, as the Chief Nursing Officer, effective February 7.
SBUH Receives Environmental Excellence Award from DEC
Stony Brook University Hospital was among an elite group of organizations to receive the Environmental Excellence Award from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
Stony Brook Medicine To Deploy Long Island’s First Mobile Stroke Units
The Stony Brook University Cerebrovascular and Stroke Center will launch Long Island’s first Mobile Stroke Unit (MSU) program
Mets Legend Tom Seaver Diagnosed with Dementia: Expert Available
8-Mar-2019 1:05 PM EST
Insulin Costs Have Doubled from 2012 to 2016: Expert Available
24-Jan-2019 10:05 AM EST
Accidental Opioid Overdoses Surpass Motor Vehicle Deaths in US: Expert Available
18-Jan-2019 12:05 PM EST
Alzheimer's Expert Available Following Sandra Day O'Connor Reveal
24-Oct-2018 10:30 AM EDT
Percentage of Young Children Without Vaccinations Quadrupled, Says Expert
17-Oct-2018 10:05 AM EDT
Expert Comments on CDC Study Predicting Alzheimer's Rate Will Double by 2060
24-Sep-2018 4:45 PM EDT
Baby Walkers Cause Injury, Impede Infant Development
20-Sep-2018 12:05 PM EDT
Flu Expert Says Get Vaccinated Early Fall
20-Sep-2018 12:05 PM EDT