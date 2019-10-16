Stony Brook, NY USA

Study Reveals How Collapse of Protein Processes is Driver of Aging and Death

A new Stony Brook University-led study, to be published in PNAS, provides a biophysical model that reveals how damage accumulates in proteins with age and is a trigger to death. The finding opens a door to a better understanding of the molecular...
Study Reveals More Women, Fewer Men Diagnosed with Cognitive Impairment When Tests are Adjusted for Sex

Using sex-specific scores on memory tests may change the diagnosis for 20 percent of those currently diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), with possibly more women and fewer men being diagnosed with MCI, according to a new study published...
Researcher Investigates New Modeling Technology to Assess Climate Change Impact on Winter Storms

Scientists are investigating how extreme winter weather events are influenced by climate change. Edmund KM Chang, PhD, of Stony Brook University, has received a two-year $200,000 grant from NOAA/MAPP to study these storms using, for the first time,...
New Approach Seeks Better Outcomes for Teen Depression

By developing brief, accessible interventions for youth psychopathology in depression, bolstered by a five-year, $2 million Early Independence Award (EIA) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Stony Brook University's Jessica Schleider, PhD,...
Stony Brook Medicine Launches Long Island’s First Mobile Stroke Units

The Stony Brook Cerebrovascular and Comprehensive Stroke Center (CVCSC) and the Stony Brook Renaissance School of Medicine Department of Emergency Services offered a sneak preview of Long Island’s first Mobile Stroke Unit program last month before...
SBUH Appoints New Chief Nursing Officer

Stony Brook University Hospital has appointed Julie Mirkin, DNP, MA, RN, as the Chief Nursing Officer, effective February 7.
SBUH Receives Environmental Excellence Award from DEC

Stony Brook University Hospital was among an elite group of organizations to receive the Environmental Excellence Award from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
Stony Brook Medicine To Deploy Long Island’s First Mobile Stroke Units

The Stony Brook University Cerebrovascular and Stroke Center will launch Long Island’s first Mobile Stroke Unit (MSU) program
