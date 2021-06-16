From studies in her lab at Stony Brook University in New York to private-sector collaborations, Hertz Fellow Jessica Seeliger is accelerating the fight against multiple deadly diseases.

Add to Favorites

The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers the most promising innovators in science and technology, has announced the recipients of the 2021 Hertz Fellowship. From improving treatments for cancer to investigating rising sea...

Add to Favorites

Hertz Fellow Ravi Sheth was awarded the 2020 Hertz Thesis Prize for developing new tools used in microbial research.

Add to Favorites

Hertz Fellow Emma Pierson wields machine learning like a Swiss Army knife to investigate a range of problems, including disparities in COVID-19 testing, the treatment of osteoarthritis, and police discrimination.

Add to Favorites

Hertz Fellow Nevada Sanchez created the Butterfly iQ+, the world's first handheld whole-body ultrasound system.

Add to Favorites

Hertz Fellow David Schaffer uses high throughput genetic sequencing technology to identify gene variants that can potentially help restore sight, repair hearts damaged by Fabry disease, and improve lung function in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Add to Favorites

The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation today announced 48 finalists for the 2021 Hertz Fellowship in applied science, mathematics, and engineering.

Add to Favorites

After a national search, the Fannie and John Hertz Foundation has named Derek Haseltine the new director of the Hertz Fellowship Program.

Add to Favorites