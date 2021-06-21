Our News on Newswise
Reducing Need for Blood Transfusion during Heart Surgery Is Focus of New Practice Guideline
Four leading medical specialty societies released a new clinical practice guideline that includes recommendations for reducing blood loss during heart surgery and improving patient outcomes. The document is a multidisciplinary collaboration among...
Aortic Condition More Deadly in Women than in Men
Women who experience acute aortic dissection—a spontaneous and catastrophic tear in one of the body’s main arteries—not only are older and have more advanced disease than men when they seek medical care, but they also are more likely to die,...
Sen. John Boozman Recognized for Longstanding Commitment to Health Care Policies
US Senator John Boozman (R-AR) was named Legislator of the Year by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for his outstanding legislative contributions that impact cardiothoracic surgeons and their patients.
Cardiac Surgeons Lead Critical COVID-19 Research
After dramatically changing its scope of work and mobilizing resources in record time, the Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network (CTSN) became a major contributor to life-changing COVID-19 research.
Same Surgeon, Different Light: Dr. Tom Nguyen
In this episode, Dr. David Tom Cooke interviews Dr. Tom Nguyen from the University of California San Francisco.
Same Surgeon, Different Light: Dr. Ourania Preventza
In this episode, Dr. Tom Varghese interviews Dr. Ourania Preventza, from Baylor College of Medicine.
Physician and Patient Groups Call On CMS to Update Medicare Lung Cancer Screening Coverage
STS—in collaboration with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and the American College of Radiology—formally requested that CMS update its coverage policies to reflect the new USPSTF lung cancer screening guidelines.
Same Surgeon, Different Light: Dr. Sidhu Gangadharan
In this episode, Dr. Tom Varghese interviews Dr. Sidhu Gangadharan from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.
Ergonomics in Surgery – The Athlete in the Operating Room
The parallels between surgery and elite athletics are many. You must be on your game at all times and ready to instantly execute precise movements.
8-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Expert Available to Discuss Expanded USPSTF Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines
18-Mar-2021 11:35 AM EDT
The Pandemic’s Byproduct: Work-Life Integration, At Last
Dr. Mara B. Antonoff shares how working from home and virtual meetings have improved her work-life balance and advocates for keeping some of these protocols in place after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
27-May-2020 3:05 PM EDT
Cardiothoracic Surgery in the COVID Crisis: Global Summit on Reactivating Cardiothoracic Surgery Programs
This special worldwide STS webinar focused on the recovery of cardiothoracic surgery in the post-COVID era. STS President Joseph A. Dearani, MD, was joined by cardiothoracic surgeon leaders from around the world.
19-May-2020 12:40 PM EDT
Cardiothoracic Surgeons Offer Compassion, Perseverance, and Experience during the COVID-19 Pandemic
Dr. Vinod H. Thourani describes how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting cardiothoracic surgeons and their patients and how the specialty is uniquely equipped to handle the high-intensity work of actively managing COVID-19 patients.
6-May-2020 12:45 PM EDT
Smoking Increases Risk for COVID-19 Complications—So It’s a Great Time to Quit
It is well known that smoking results in worse outcomes in people with pneumonia or influenza, and we are learning that smoking can pose significant risks in those with COVID-19.
14-Apr-2020 4:05 PM EDT
Internationally Recognized Cardiothoracic Surgeon Available for Comment on Aortic Dissection
8-Mar-2020 10:45 AM EDT
Expert Available to Discuss NELSON Trial and Lung Cancer Screening
30-Jan-2020 10:55 AM EST