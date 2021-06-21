Four leading medical specialty societies released a new clinical practice guideline that includes recommendations for reducing blood loss during heart surgery and improving patient outcomes. The document is a multidisciplinary collaboration among...

Women who experience acute aortic dissection—a spontaneous and catastrophic tear in one of the body’s main arteries—not only are older and have more advanced disease than men when they seek medical care, but they also are more likely to die,...

US Senator John Boozman (R-AR) was named Legislator of the Year by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for his outstanding legislative contributions that impact cardiothoracic surgeons and their patients.

After dramatically changing its scope of work and mobilizing resources in record time, the Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network (CTSN) became a major contributor to life-changing COVID-19 research.

In this episode, Dr. David Tom Cooke interviews Dr. Tom Nguyen from the University of California San Francisco.

In this episode, Dr. Tom Varghese interviews Dr. Ourania Preventza, from Baylor College of Medicine.

STS—in collaboration with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and the American College of Radiology—formally requested that CMS update its coverage policies to reflect the new USPSTF lung cancer screening guidelines.

In this episode, Dr. Tom Varghese interviews Dr. Sidhu Gangadharan from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.

