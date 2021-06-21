Chicago, IL USA

Reducing Need for Blood Transfusion during Heart Surgery Is Focus of New Practice Guideline

Four leading medical specialty societies released a new clinical practice guideline that includes recommendations for reducing blood loss during heart surgery and improving patient outcomes. The document is a multidisciplinary collaboration among...
Aortic Condition More Deadly in Women than in Men

Women who experience acute aortic dissection—a spontaneous and catastrophic tear in one of the body’s main arteries—not only are older and have more advanced disease than men when they seek medical care, but they also are more likely to die,...
Sen. John Boozman Recognized for Longstanding Commitment to Health Care Policies

US Senator John Boozman (R-AR) was named Legislator of the Year by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for his outstanding legislative contributions that impact cardiothoracic surgeons and their patients.
Cardiac Surgeons Lead Critical COVID-19 Research

After dramatically changing its scope of work and mobilizing resources in record time, the Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network (CTSN) became a major contributor to life-changing COVID-19 research.
Same Surgeon, Different Light: Dr. Tom Nguyen

In this episode, Dr. David Tom Cooke interviews Dr. Tom Nguyen from the University of California San Francisco.
Same Surgeon, Different Light: Dr. Ourania Preventza

In this episode, Dr. Tom Varghese interviews Dr. Ourania Preventza, from Baylor College of Medicine.
Physician and Patient Groups Call On CMS to Update Medicare Lung Cancer Screening Coverage

STS—in collaboration with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and the American College of Radiology—formally requested that CMS update its coverage policies to reflect the new USPSTF lung cancer screening guidelines.
Same Surgeon, Different Light: Dr. Sidhu Gangadharan

In this episode, Dr. Tom Varghese interviews Dr. Sidhu Gangadharan from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.
Ergonomics in Surgery – The Athlete in the Operating Room

The parallels between surgery and elite athletics are many. You must be on your game at all times and ready to instantly execute precise movements.
8-Apr-2021

Expert Available to Discuss Expanded USPSTF Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines

18-Mar-2021

The Pandemic’s Byproduct: Work-Life Integration, At Last

Dr. Mara B. Antonoff shares how working from home and virtual meetings have improved her work-life balance and advocates for keeping some of these protocols in place after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
27-May-2020

Cardiothoracic Surgery in the COVID Crisis: Global Summit on Reactivating Cardiothoracic Surgery Programs

This special worldwide STS webinar focused on the recovery of cardiothoracic surgery in the post-COVID era. STS President Joseph A. Dearani, MD, was joined by cardiothoracic surgeon leaders from around the world.
19-May-2020

Cardiothoracic Surgeons Offer Compassion, Perseverance, and Experience during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Vinod H. Thourani describes how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting cardiothoracic surgeons and their patients and how the specialty is uniquely equipped to handle the high-intensity work of actively managing COVID-19 patients.
6-May-2020

Smoking Increases Risk for COVID-19 Complications—So It’s a Great Time to Quit

It is well known that smoking results in worse outcomes in people with pneumonia or influenza, and we are learning that smoking can pose significant risks in those with COVID-19.
14-Apr-2020

Internationally Recognized Cardiothoracic Surgeon Available for Comment on Aortic Dissection

8-Mar-2020

Expert Available to Discuss NELSON Trial and Lung Cancer Screening

30-Jan-2020

About

Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 7,500 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied health care professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society's mission is to enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality patient care through education, research and advocacy.

The Annals of Thoracic Surgery is the official journal of STS and the Southern Thoracic Surgical Association.

Contacts

Jennifer Bagley
Senior Manager, Media Relations and Communications

 jbagley@sts.org

312-202-5865

Natalie Boden
Director of Marketing & Communications

 nboden@sts.org

312-202-5819
