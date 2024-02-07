Newswise — CHICAGO (February 8, 2024) ─ The first annual STS Cardiothoracic Surgeon Compensation Report is now available to help US-based cardiothoracic surgeons understand their value and make informed career decisions using reliable benchmarks specific to the specialty.

With nearly 850 participants, the survey represents the only direct STS member-provided compensation information. In addition to salary, the robust report captures the many compensation nuances of the specialty, including subspecialty, career stage, gender, ethnicity, geographic location, service area, and employment model.

“There is a lot of data out there on what cardiothoracic surgeons are paid, but that data is all over the place,” said Dr. Mike Mack, chair of the STS Compensation Task Force. “Understanding compensation begins with accurate data. That was the genesis behind conducting the survey.”

STS worked with Gallagher, a consulting firm that specializes in physician compensation and valuation services, to collect and analyze data and produce the annual report. Data collected by Gallagher is confidential and has not been shared with STS. The survey reports only aggregated data consistent with federal guidelines to ensure data integrity and anonymity.

STS members who participated in the survey will receive the report at no cost.

Pricing for individuals and institutions interested in purchasing the report:

STS member surgeons: $750

Non-member surgeons: $2,500

STS member residents, fellows, and medical students: $100

Non-member residents, fellows, and medical students: $250

Institutions: $7,500

Find more information and purchase the report at STS.org.