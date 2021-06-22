Our News on Newswise
UH First in Northeast Ohio to Treat Patient with Heart Failure Using Cardiac Contractility Modulation
A University Hospitals (UH) patient is the first in Northeast Ohio to undergo a new, innovative procedure called CCM® therapy.
22-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT
University Hospitals Ventures Receives Plug and Play Health’s Corporate Innovation Award
At its Summer Summit 2021 on June 15, Plug and Play gave University Hospitals Ventures – the innovation and commercialization arm of University Hospitals Health System -- the Health Corporate Innovation Award for its demonstrated commitment to...
15-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT
University Hospitals Releases UH Vaccine Playbook
The UH Vaccine Playbook serves as a guide for those who are not yet “vaccine ready.”
8-Jun-2021 3:15 PM EDT
University Hospitals First in Northeast Ohio to Use New Technology for Lung Cancer Diagnosis
A new innovation that holds promise to fight lung cancer is now in use at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
26-May-2021 10:40 AM EDT
Cleveland's University Hospitals Urology Institute offers alternative prostate cancer biopsy technique
University Hospitals offers a new technique called PrecisionPoint Transperineal Access System for obtaining a prostate biopsy. The hospital will also conduct a clinical trial to determine if it offers greater benefits than a traditional biopsy.
26-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Stephanie Teal, MD, MPH Appointed Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief, University Hospitals
Stephanie Teal, MD, MPH has been appointed Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief for UH and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Dr. Teal will also serve as Chair and Professor of Obstetrics and...
24-May-2021 4:15 PM EDT
UH authors ‘design for value’ to improve patient and physician experience for referrals
A new paper describes how a framework called "designing for value" was used to re-imagine the referral system of patients from primary care doctors to psychiatrists. The results seems to be an improved experience for patients, primary care doctors,...
24-May-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Final results of SPRINT study confirm controlling blood pressure critically important in preventing heart disease and stroke
News release about the follow-up data from the landmark SPRINT study of the effect of high blood pressure on cardiovascular disease have confirmed that aggressive blood pressure management — lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 120 mm Hg...
19-May-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Easy Ways To End Constipation in Children
30-Sep-2020 4:05 PM EDT
Thinking about a cruise in light of the novel coronavirus? Here are health tips from experts at University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine
24-Feb-2020 11:20 AM EST
Singer Huey Lewis reveals he has debilitating symptoms of Meniere's disease. University Hospitals expert Sarah Mowry, MD, has written about this disease and specializes in both medical and surgical treatment for it.
3-Feb-2020 11:20 AM EST
Don't fall victim to the holiday hustle— Here's advice to make the holidays more healthy and less stressful.
27-Nov-2019 12:40 PM EST
Why Parents Should Track Their Young Athlete's Pitch Count
24-May-2019 12:05 PM EDT
Eleven Health Screening Tests Every Woman Should Have
A list of screening tests for women recommended by family medicine specialist Lili Ann Lustig, DO, of University Hospitals.
28-Jan-2019 10:05 AM EST
Peripheral Arterial Disease can lead to pain, cramping and discomfort that can make walking – and life in general – miserable, -- Dr. Mehdi Shishehbor.
22-Jan-2019 4:05 PM EST
What does it mean if you have dense breasts? Breast density describes different kinds of tissue that show on your mammogram.
10-Oct-2018 10:05 AM EDT