Cleveland, OH USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: CCMTherapyDeliveryGraphic.jpg

UH First in Northeast Ohio to Treat Patient with Heart Failure Using Cardiac Contractility Modulation

A University Hospitals (UH) patient is the first in Northeast Ohio to undergo a new, innovative procedure called CCM® therapy.
22-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

University Hospitals Ventures Receives Plug and Play Health’s Corporate Innovation Award

At its Summer Summit 2021 on June 15, Plug and Play gave University Hospitals Ventures – the innovation and commercialization arm of University Hospitals Health System -- the Health Corporate Innovation Award for its demonstrated commitment to...
15-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: UHCMCsmall.jpg

University Hospitals Releases UH Vaccine Playbook

The UH Vaccine Playbook serves as a guide for those who are not yet “vaccine ready.”
8-Jun-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Monarch_Bronchoscopy.jpg

University Hospitals First in Northeast Ohio to Use New Technology for Lung Cancer Diagnosis

A new innovation that holds promise to fight lung cancer is now in use at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
26-May-2021 10:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Cleveland's University Hospitals Urology Institute offers alternative prostate cancer biopsy technique

University Hospitals offers a new technique called PrecisionPoint Transperineal Access System for obtaining a prostate biopsy. The hospital will also conduct a clinical trial to determine if it offers greater benefits than a traditional biopsy.
26-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: TealPic8.jpg

Stephanie Teal, MD, MPH Appointed Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief, University Hospitals

Stephanie Teal, MD, MPH has been appointed Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief for UH and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Dr. Teal will also serve as Chair and Professor of Obstetrics and...
24-May-2021 4:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

UH authors ‘design for value’ to improve patient and physician experience for referrals

A new paper describes how a framework called "designing for value" was used to re-imagine the referral system of patients from primary care doctors to psychiatrists. The results seems to be an improved experience for patients, primary care doctors,...
24-May-2021 10:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Final results of SPRINT study confirm controlling blood pressure critically important in preventing heart disease and stroke

News release about the follow-up data from the landmark SPRINT study of the effect of high blood pressure on cardiovascular disease have confirmed that aggressive blood pressure management — lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 120 mm Hg...
19-May-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

At the core of University Hospitals, you will find an unsurpassed commitment to providing not only the most advanced care, but also the most advanced caring. Our mission statement is To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. We are aware of the trust our patients and families place in us. It is a trust that we seek to honor every day.

Contacts

Kathy Adams

 Kathy.Adams@uhhospitals.org

Ansley Gogol
Senior Media Relations Strategist
Health & Science

 ansley.gogol@uhhospitals.org

216-368-4452

Macie Jepson
Senior Media Relations Strategist
Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine, Heath Disparities

 Macie.Jepson@uhhospitals.org

216-767-8570

Jen Sobolewski
Senior Development Communication Strategist

 jen.sobolewski@UHhospitals.org

216-844-0427

George Stamatis
Media Relations Strategist
Neurological Institute, Spine Institute

 george.stamatis@uhhospitals.org

216-844-3667
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.47619