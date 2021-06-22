A University Hospitals (UH) patient is the first in Northeast Ohio to undergo a new, innovative procedure called CCM® therapy.

At its Summer Summit 2021 on June 15, Plug and Play gave University Hospitals Ventures – the innovation and commercialization arm of University Hospitals Health System -- the Health Corporate Innovation Award for its demonstrated commitment to...

The UH Vaccine Playbook serves as a guide for those who are not yet “vaccine ready.”

A new innovation that holds promise to fight lung cancer is now in use at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

University Hospitals offers a new technique called PrecisionPoint Transperineal Access System for obtaining a prostate biopsy. The hospital will also conduct a clinical trial to determine if it offers greater benefits than a traditional biopsy.

Stephanie Teal, MD, MPH has been appointed Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief for UH and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Dr. Teal will also serve as Chair and Professor of Obstetrics and...

A new paper describes how a framework called "designing for value" was used to re-imagine the referral system of patients from primary care doctors to psychiatrists. The results seems to be an improved experience for patients, primary care doctors,...

News release about the follow-up data from the landmark SPRINT study of the effect of high blood pressure on cardiovascular disease have confirmed that aggressive blood pressure management — lowering systolic blood pressure to less than 120 mm Hg...

