A comprehensive health-screening program in rural northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, has found a high burden of undiagnosed or poorly controlled non-communicable diseases, according to a study published in The Lancet Global Health.

A study suggests that reducing tau protein in brain neurons will not protect against Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementias. If borne out, this result differs from Alzheimer’s disease, where reducing endogenous tau levels in brain neurons...

Evaluation of three vaccine candidates during the COVID-19 pandemic fell to 12 experts of the federally appointed COVID-19 Vaccine Data and Safety Monitoring Board. This team has now taken the unusual step of publishing details of their review...

New findings include a significant increase in risk of death among patients who had recently had chemotherapy.

UAB has established an interdisciplinary hub for research and patient care in the study of immunity.

For many, the arrival of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in less than a year is, quite literally, unbelievable. That skepticism feeds hesitancy to take the vaccines. But development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 is no overnight success. In fact, they...

The UAB undergraduate Student Affiliates group of the American Chemical Society has been awarded its highest recognition for the 2019-2020 academic year, Outstanding Student Chapter Award.

Coding with Physics workshops train teachers to incorporate storytelling, supportive teamwork, productive failure and other video game techniques to engage teens in science.

