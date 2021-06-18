Birmingham, AL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Undiagnosed and Untreated Disease Identified in Rural South Africa

A comprehensive health-screening program in rural northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, has found a high burden of undiagnosed or poorly controlled non-communicable diseases, according to a study published in The Lancet Global Health.
18-Jun-2021 3:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: RS43902_LauraVolpicelli-Daley-6-scr.jpg

Will Reduction in Tau Protein Protect Against Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementias?

A study suggests that reducing tau protein in brain neurons will not protect against Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementias. If borne out, this result differs from Alzheimer’s disease, where reducing endogenous tau levels in brain neurons...
18-Jun-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: RS38885_RichardWhitley-1-scr.jpg

Data and Safety Review Board Reports How it Monitored the COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Evaluation of three vaccine candidates during the COVID-19 pandemic fell to 12 experts of the federally appointed COVID-19 Vaccine Data and Safety Monitoring Board. This team has now taken the unusual step of publishing details of their review...
15-Jun-2021 2:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: blobid0_1623274320110.jpg

How does COVID-19 affect patients with cancer? Largest U.S. study shares first results

New findings include a significant increase in risk of death among patients who had recently had chemotherapy.
10-Jun-2021 4:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 40309scr_338439909592ea8.jpg

UAB’s new Immunology Institute provides new avenues for discovery

UAB has established an interdisciplinary hub for research and patient care in the study of immunity.
27-May-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: RS8223_Moon_Nahm-2012-scr.JPG

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?

For many, the arrival of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in less than a year is, quite literally, unbelievable. That skepticism feeds hesitancy to take the vaccines. But development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 is no overnight success. In fact, they...
25-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ACS_1.jpg

UAB’s American Chemical Society chapter honored for its work during COVID-19 pandemic

The UAB undergraduate Student Affiliates group of the American Chemical Society has been awarded its highest recognition for the 2019-2020 academic year, Outstanding Student Chapter Award.
21-May-2021 1:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Physics courses inspired by ‘good games’ help draw high schoolers to STEM careers

Coding with Physics workshops train teachers to incorporate storytelling, supportive teamwork, productive failure and other video game techniques to engage teens in science.
11-May-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

A clear decision: cataract detection and removal

For anyone experiencing changes in vision, a comprehensive eye exam is essential. However, because the changes related to cataracts can be slow and subtle, it is better not to wait until your sight is significantly affected.
8-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT

Newswise: vax_benefits.1.jpg

Five benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine

UAB experts explain some of the benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
11-May-2021 2:50 PM EDT

Newswise: RS40174_Homemademasks-14-scr.jpg

Masking may help prevent severe allergies this spring

Masking can prevent more than COVID-19 from spreading this spring: Allergic rhinitis symptoms have shown to be significantly reduced with facemask usage during the pandemic.
23-Mar-2021 4:25 PM EDT

Newswise: RS42523_Vickers-20201203-003-20701.jpg

Black dean of UAB School of Medicine able to discuss COVID health inequities, vaccine hesitancy in minority populations

9-Feb-2021 12:20 PM EST

The truth, or fake news? How to do the research yourself with deception expert Tim Levine

The world has many different information streams now. Levine shares his strategy for deciphering facts from fiction, no matter the topic.
5-Feb-2021 4:35 PM EST

Keep Moving and Stay Connected: Tips for Taking Care of Older Loved Ones During a Pandemic

Mask orders. Constant cleaning. Quarantine. The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed how many people live. This can be especially true for older adults. As one of the most at-risk populations for COVID-related complications, many older adults...
16-Nov-2020 4:10 PM EST

Pancreatic cancer physician available to discuss medical conditions in wake of RBG passing

18-Sep-2020 8:05 PM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Fireworks safety and your eyes during COVID-19

30-Jun-2020 6:20 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Known for its innovative and interdisciplinary approach to education at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, the University of Alabama at Birmingham is an internationally renowned research university and academic medical center, as well as Alabama’s largest employer, with some 23,000 employees, and has an annual economic impact exceeding $7 billion on the state. The five pillars of UAB’s mission include education, research, patient care, community service and economic development. UAB is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Center for Translational Science Award. Learn more at www.uab.edu. UAB: Powered by will.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Jim Bakken
Chief Communications Officer and Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications

 jimb@uab.edu

205-934-3887

Tyler Greer
Director of Public Relations

 tgreer@uab.edu

205-934-2041

Alicia Rohan
Public Relations Manager, Traditional University Campus
College of Arts and Sciences; biology; chemistry; mathematics; psychology; Collat School of Business

 arohan@uab.edu

205-975-7515

Bob Shepard
Public Relations Manager, Health and Medicine
Civitan International Research Center; CCTS; emergency medicine; Health System Administration; Schoo

 bshep@uab.edu

205-934-8934

Jeff Hansen
Research Editor
biochemistry; cell, developmental & integrated biology; microbiology; molecular genetics; neurobio

 jeffhans@uab.edu

205-209-2355

Adam Pope
Public Relations Specialist
Health Professions; anesthesiology; cardiology; surgery; ophthalmology; otolaryngology; pulmonary

 arpope@uab.edu

205-934-6986

Savannah Koplon
Public Relations Specialist
Optometry; dentistry; pediatrics; women's health; dermatology; endocrinology; urology; psychiatry

 skoplon@uab.edu

205.641.1211

Holly Gainer
Public Relations Specialist
Nursing; public health; genetics; palliative care; primary care; physical rehabilitation

 hgainer@uab.edu

205-410-8046

Yvonne Taunton
Public Relations Specialist
Engineering; english; African American studies; mathematics; political sciences; criminal justice

 ytaunton@uab.edu

Beena Thannickal
Communication Director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center
Cancer

 beenat@uab.edu

Brianna Hoge
Public Relations Specialist
Psychology; Psychiatry; Dermatology; Optometry; Clinical Rheumatology Immunology; Physical Med Rehab

 bhoge@uab.edu

205-855-9983

John Moore Jr
Associate Professor

 jkmoore@uab.edu

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.83313