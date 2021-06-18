Our News on Newswise
Undiagnosed and Untreated Disease Identified in Rural South Africa
A comprehensive health-screening program in rural northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, has found a high burden of undiagnosed or poorly controlled non-communicable diseases, according to a study published in The Lancet Global Health.
Will Reduction in Tau Protein Protect Against Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementias?
A study suggests that reducing tau protein in brain neurons will not protect against Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementias. If borne out, this result differs from Alzheimer’s disease, where reducing endogenous tau levels in brain neurons...
Data and Safety Review Board Reports How it Monitored the COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
Evaluation of three vaccine candidates during the COVID-19 pandemic fell to 12 experts of the federally appointed COVID-19 Vaccine Data and Safety Monitoring Board. This team has now taken the unusual step of publishing details of their review...
How does COVID-19 affect patients with cancer? Largest U.S. study shares first results
New findings include a significant increase in risk of death among patients who had recently had chemotherapy.
UAB’s new Immunology Institute provides new avenues for discovery
UAB has established an interdisciplinary hub for research and patient care in the study of immunity.
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?
For many, the arrival of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in less than a year is, quite literally, unbelievable. That skepticism feeds hesitancy to take the vaccines. But development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 is no overnight success. In fact, they...
UAB’s American Chemical Society chapter honored for its work during COVID-19 pandemic
The UAB undergraduate Student Affiliates group of the American Chemical Society has been awarded its highest recognition for the 2019-2020 academic year, Outstanding Student Chapter Award.
Physics courses inspired by ‘good games’ help draw high schoolers to STEM careers
Coding with Physics workshops train teachers to incorporate storytelling, supportive teamwork, productive failure and other video game techniques to engage teens in science.
A clear decision: cataract detection and removal
For anyone experiencing changes in vision, a comprehensive eye exam is essential. However, because the changes related to cataracts can be slow and subtle, it is better not to wait until your sight is significantly affected.
8-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Five benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine
UAB experts explain some of the benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
11-May-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Masking may help prevent severe allergies this spring
Masking can prevent more than COVID-19 from spreading this spring: Allergic rhinitis symptoms have shown to be significantly reduced with facemask usage during the pandemic.
23-Mar-2021 4:25 PM EDT
Black dean of UAB School of Medicine able to discuss COVID health inequities, vaccine hesitancy in minority populations
9-Feb-2021 12:20 PM EST
The truth, or fake news? How to do the research yourself with deception expert Tim Levine
The world has many different information streams now. Levine shares his strategy for deciphering facts from fiction, no matter the topic.
5-Feb-2021 4:35 PM EST
Keep Moving and Stay Connected: Tips for Taking Care of Older Loved Ones During a Pandemic
Mask orders. Constant cleaning. Quarantine. The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed how many people live. This can be especially true for older adults. As one of the most at-risk populations for COVID-related complications, many older adults...
16-Nov-2020 4:10 PM EST
Pancreatic cancer physician available to discuss medical conditions in wake of RBG passing
18-Sep-2020 8:05 PM EDT
Fireworks safety and your eyes during COVID-19
30-Jun-2020 6:20 PM EDTSee All Experts