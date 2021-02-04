The UCI Paul Merage School of Business climbed in The Economist’s 2021 Which MBA rankings for Full-Time MBA programs, reaching #25 domestically and #40 internationally.

Ten startups will compete for the Grand Prize in a three-minute fast-pitch, facing a panel of distinguished judges from Orange County’s startup ecosystem.

UC Irvine’s top ranking Paul Merage School of Business and national leader Claire Trevor School of the Arts are pleased to announce a new, online professional development offering, Certificate in Presentation Design.

The University of California, Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business is holding their annual Audit Summit on Oct. 4, a half-day educational summit for audit committee members, board members, senior management, and audit professionals.

Stuart McClure, founder of Cylance and the 2019 distinguished executive Commencement speaker, urged the nearly 850 graduates across programs — from MBA to Specialty Masters to PhD to undergraduate — to push through fear, never let others define...

The 2019 Distinguished Executive Commencement Speaker for the UCI Paul Merage School of Business commencement ceremony will be Cylance founder and CEO Stuart McClure.

The UCI Paul Merage School of Business continues its upward trajectory, rising in the Financial Times’ 2019 rankings of top MBA programs to No. 8 among public universities in the United States.

The UCI Paul Merage School of Business climbed in Bloomberg Businessweek’s rankings of Best Business Schools for 2018, ascending from No. 51 in the U.S. to No. 43.

