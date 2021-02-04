Our News on Newswise
Merage School Ranked #25 in the Nation, #40 Worldwide by The Economist
The UCI Paul Merage School of Business climbed in The Economist’s 2021 Which MBA rankings for Full-Time MBA programs, reaching #25 domestically and #40 internationally.
4-Feb-2021 8:10 AM EST
UCI New Venture Competition “Ant Tank” Competition
Ten startups will compete for the Grand Prize in a three-minute fast-pitch, facing a panel of distinguished judges from Orange County’s startup ecosystem.
20-May-2020 3:10 PM EDT
UC Irvine Cross-Campus Collaboration Delivers New Certificate Program
UC Irvine’s top ranking Paul Merage School of Business and national leader Claire Trevor School of the Arts are pleased to announce a new, online professional development offering, Certificate in Presentation Design.
13-May-2020 6:55 PM EDT
Data Privacy and Governance to be Explored at 2019 UCI Audit Committee Summit
The University of California, Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business is holding their annual Audit Summit on Oct. 4, a half-day educational summit for audit committee members, board members, senior management, and audit professionals.
30-Sep-2019 3:00 PM EDT
Stuart McClure, Founder of Cylance, Urges Graduates to Never Give Up in Commencement Address
Stuart McClure, founder of Cylance and the 2019 distinguished executive Commencement speaker, urged the nearly 850 graduates across programs — from MBA to Specialty Masters to PhD to undergraduate — to push through fear, never let others define...
17-Jun-2019 5:05 PM EDT
Merage School Announces Cylance Founder and CEO Stuart McClure as 2019 Distinguished Executive Commencement Speaker
The 2019 Distinguished Executive Commencement Speaker for the UCI Paul Merage School of Business commencement ceremony will be Cylance founder and CEO Stuart McClure.
1-Apr-2019 12:25 PM EDT
Merage School Climbs to No. 8 among US Public MBA Programs in 2019 Financial Times Ranking
The UCI Paul Merage School of Business continues its upward trajectory, rising in the Financial Times’ 2019 rankings of top MBA programs to No. 8 among public universities in the United States.
28-Jan-2019 12:05 PM EST
Merage School leaps ahead in Bloomberg Businessweek’s MBA rankings
The UCI Paul Merage School of Business climbed in Bloomberg Businessweek’s rankings of Best Business Schools for 2018, ascending from No. 51 in the U.S. to No. 43.
8-Nov-2018 5:05 AM EST
The most effective online e-cigarette marketing disproportionately targets Hispanics, says UCI professor.
30-Jan-2019 5:05 PM EST
UCI Study Explains the Territorial Behaviors of Starbucks’ Customers
17-Apr-2018 4:50 PM EDT
Amazon’s Entry Into “New (to Them)” Industries Can Have Devastating Consequences
8-Dec-2017 12:05 PM EST
New Study Examines Termination Decisions for Products in Mobile Device Industry: Implications Related to Samsung Crisis
17-Oct-2016 11:00 AM EDT
UCI Business School Unravels the Mysteries of Social Security
The UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business is hosting a luncheon, Unraveling the Mysteries of Social Security: How to Maximize Your Benefits, to be held on Monday, March 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Costa Mesa Hilton.
Are you...
9-Mar-2016 11:00 AM EST
Record High China Trade Deficit May Not Be All Bad, Some Hidden Benefits, Says UCI Prof
5-Feb-2016 8:45 AM EST