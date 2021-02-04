Irvine, CA USA

Newswise: ftmba-ranking-news-image-800x450-1.jpg

Merage School Ranked #25 in the Nation, #40 Worldwide by The Economist

The UCI Paul Merage School of Business climbed in The Economist’s 2021 Which MBA rankings for Full-Time MBA programs, reaching #25 domestically and #40 internationally.
4-Feb-2021 8:10 AM EST

Newswise: nvc-header-2019-b.jpg

UCI New Venture Competition “Ant Tank” Competition

Ten startups will compete for the Grand Prize in a three-minute fast-pitch, facing a panel of distinguished judges from Orange County’s startup ecosystem.
20-May-2020 3:10 PM EDT

UC Irvine Cross-Campus Collaboration Delivers New Certificate Program

UC Irvine’s top ranking Paul Merage School of Business and national leader Claire Trevor School of the Arts are pleased to announce a new, online professional development offering, Certificate in Presentation Design.
13-May-2020 6:55 PM EDT

Data Privacy and Governance to be Explored at 2019 UCI Audit Committee Summit

The University of California, Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business is holding their annual Audit Summit on Oct. 4, a half-day educational summit for audit committee members, board members, senior management, and audit professionals.
30-Sep-2019 3:00 PM EDT

Stuart McClure, Founder of Cylance, Urges Graduates to Never Give Up in Commencement Address

Stuart McClure, founder of Cylance and the 2019 distinguished executive Commencement speaker, urged the nearly 850 graduates across programs — from MBA to Specialty Masters to PhD to undergraduate — to push through fear, never let others define...
17-Jun-2019 5:05 PM EDT

Merage School Announces Cylance Founder and CEO Stuart McClure as 2019 Distinguished Executive Commencement Speaker

The 2019 Distinguished Executive Commencement Speaker for the UCI Paul Merage School of Business commencement ceremony will be Cylance founder and CEO Stuart McClure.
1-Apr-2019 12:25 PM EDT

Merage School Climbs to No. 8 among US Public MBA Programs in 2019 Financial Times Ranking

The UCI Paul Merage School of Business continues its upward trajectory, rising in the Financial Times’ 2019 rankings of top MBA programs to No. 8 among public universities in the United States.
28-Jan-2019 12:05 PM EST

Newswise: MerageSchoolBuilding_005_LawrenceAnderson.jpeg

Merage School leaps ahead in Bloomberg Businessweek’s MBA rankings

The UCI Paul Merage School of Business climbed in Bloomberg Businessweek’s rankings of Best Business Schools for 2018, ascending from No. 51 in the U.S. to No. 43.
8-Nov-2018 5:05 AM EST


The most effective online e-cigarette marketing disproportionately targets Hispanics, says UCI professor.

30-Jan-2019 5:05 PM EST

Newswise: MGilly.jpg

UCI Study Explains the Territorial Behaviors of Starbucks’ Customers

17-Apr-2018 4:50 PM EDT

Newswise: VijayGurbaxani_262_LebOrloff.jpg

Amazon’s Entry Into “New (to Them)” Industries Can Have Devastating Consequences

8-Dec-2017 12:05 PM EST

Newswise: JJoseph.jpg

New Study Examines Termination Decisions for Products in Mobile Device Industry: Implications Related to Samsung Crisis

17-Oct-2016 11:00 AM EDT

Newswise: JimPavletich.jpg

UCI Business School Unravels the Mysteries of Social Security

The UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business is hosting a luncheon, Unraveling the Mysteries of Social Security: How to Maximize Your Benefits, to be held on Monday, March 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Costa Mesa Hilton. Are you...
9-Mar-2016 11:00 AM EST

Newswise: JGraham.jpg

Record High China Trade Deficit May Not Be All Bad, Some Hidden Benefits, Says UCI Prof

5-Feb-2016 8:45 AM EST

About

The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine offers four dynamic MBA programs – plus PhD, specialty masters and undergraduate business degrees – that prepare business leaders for our digitally driven world. Through our programs, students acquire the exceptional ability to grow their organizations through strategic innovation, analytical decision-making, digital information technology and collaborative execution. While the Merage School is relatively young, it has quickly grown to rank consistently among the top 5 percent of all business programs worldwide through exceptional student recruitment, world-class faculty, a strong alumni network and close relationships with both individual business executives and global corporations. Additional information is available at merage.uci.edu.

Contacts

Xanat Hernandez
Associate Director of Communications

 xanath@uci.edu

9498247922

Denise Keddy
Interim Marketing Director

 dkeddy@uci.edu

9495005334
