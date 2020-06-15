The curriculum is designed to help clinicians recognize and manage oral health infections, diseases, and systemic conditions to more effectively and efficiently improve overall health for their patients.

In an article published March 13, 2020 in the journal Pain, David A. Seminowicz, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Neural and Pain Sciences at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, and coauthors show how mindfulness can help in...

Technology for a smart mouthguard from the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) has been licensed by University of Maryland School of Dentistry (UMSOD) alumnus Michael Wright, DDS, MS, into his new startup company, The WrightGuard Innovation...

Schizophrenia findings revealed by team from UNR School of Medicine, UM School of Dentistry, who colllaborated with British and Turkish investigators

Pumas-AI, a new company founded by University of Maryland School of Pharmacy faculty members, has released a pharmaceutical modeling platform that utilizes Julia programming language and enables scientific machine learning, or scientific AI.

Two-year program is the first of its kind in the United States to provide students with the knowledge needed to support patients and the medical cannabis industry, add to existing research, and develop well-informed medical cannabis policy.

University of Maryland School of Social Work’s Financial Social Work Initiative and Maryland-based non-profit Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Maryland and Delaware, Inc. (CCCSMD)

Two University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) faculty members have been awarded a $15,000 mini-grant from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) in support of the All of Us Research Program

