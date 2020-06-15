Our News on Newswise
University of Maryland School of Dentistry Offers Certificate in Oral Health Science Program for Non-Dental Health Care Providers
The curriculum is designed to help clinicians recognize and manage oral health infections, diseases, and systemic conditions to more effectively and efficiently improve overall health for their patients.
Mindfulness an Effective Treatment for Migraines
In an article published March 13, 2020 in the journal Pain, David A. Seminowicz, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Neural and Pain Sciences at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, and coauthors show how mindfulness can help in...
Smart Mouthguard Technology Licensed from University of Maryland, Baltimore
Technology for a smart mouthguard from the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) has been licensed by University of Maryland School of Dentistry (UMSOD) alumnus Michael Wright, DDS, MS, into his new startup company, The WrightGuard Innovation...
Researchers Find New Evidence for Physical Differences in Schizophrenia Patients
Schizophrenia findings revealed by team from UNR School of Medicine, UM School of Dentistry, who colllaborated with British and Turkish investigators
University of Maryland, Baltimore Researchers' Startup, Pumas-AI, Launches Cutting-Edge Healthcare Software
Pumas-AI, a new company founded by University of Maryland School of Pharmacy faculty members, has released a pharmaceutical modeling platform that utilizes Julia programming language and enables scientific machine learning, or scientific AI.
University of Maryland School of Pharmacy Offers Nation’s First MS Degree in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics
Two-year program is the first of its kind in the United States to provide students with the knowledge needed to support patients and the medical cannabis industry, add to existing research, and develop well-informed medical cannabis policy.
New Grant Focuses on Research to Tackle Problem Gambling
University of Maryland School of Social Work’s Financial Social Work Initiative and Maryland-based non-profit Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Maryland and Delaware, Inc. (CCCSMD)
Grant to UMSON Faculty Members Supports Precision Health Research Program
Two University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) faculty members have been awarded a $15,000 mini-grant from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) in support of the All of Us Research Program
