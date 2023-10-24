Ann Arbor, MI USA

Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan Partners with Financial Times on Economic Poll Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

The Financial Times and Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan are partnering on a new monthly poll to track how American voters perceive financial and economic issues in the lead up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
24-Oct-2023

Michigan Ross Professor Challenges White-Collar Crime Enforcement

In a recent MSNBC News op-ed, Will Thomas, assistant professor of business law at the Ross School of Business, explores the flaws in white-collar crime enforcement. Thomas challenges the representation of white-collar crime through the lens of...
23-Oct-2023

Michigan Ross Professor Tom Lyon Awarded for Sustainability Contributions

Tom Lyon, Dow Professor of Sustainable Science, Technology, and Commerce, was recently awarded the World Sustainability Award from the MDPI Sustainability Foundation. The award, totaling $100,000 between him and his co-awardees, recognizes Lyon’s...
16-Oct-2023

Business and Society Podcast: The State of Banking

On this episode of the Business and Society podcast, faculty from the Ross School of Business and Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan discuss the state of banking from an economic, policy, and consumer perspective. They...
12-Oct-2023

Michigan Ross Professor Explores Warning Signs in Banking Industry

Banks reporting high profits in good times could be taking greater risks with their portfolios that lead to bigger trouble in a future downturn, according to a study co-authored by Amiyatosh Purnanandam, professor of finance at the Ross School of...
9-Oct-2023

Felipe Csaszar Analyzes the Effect of Strategy Courses on Student Success

Felipe Csaszar, professor of strategy at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and his collaborator Mana Heshmati, assistant professor at the University of Washington and Michigan Ross PhD alum, recently published...
13-Sep-2023

Two Michigan Ross Professors Explore the Effect of Negative Feedback On Social Media

S Sriram, Professor of Marketing and Associate Dean for Graduate Programs; Jessica Fong, Assistant Professor of Marketing; and Varad Deolankar, a Marketing doctoral student at Michigan Ross, recently published research that shows the importance of...
5-Sep-2023

Two Michigan Ross Professors Honored by the Academy of Legal Studies in Business

Norm Bishara, Professor of Business Law and Ethics, and Jeremy Kress, Assistant Professor of Business Law, received awards at the most recent national meeting of the Academy of Legal Studies in Business, an international association of business law...
31-Aug-2023


About

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a diverse learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business mission is building a better world through business. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improves business and society.

Michigan Ross is consistently ranked among the world's leading business schools. Academic degree programs include the Bachelor of Business Administration, Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA (Online and Weekend formats), Executive MBA, Global MBA, Master of Accounting, Master of Business Analytics, Master of Management, Master of Supply Chain Management, and PhD. In addition, the school delivers programs for individuals and custom executive education programs targeting general management, leadership development, and strategic human resource management. For more information, visit MichiganRoss.umich.edu.

Contacts

Matthew Trevor
Senior Public Relations Specialist

 mtrevor@umich.edu

734-764-4912

Tedra White
Communications Director

 tjwhite@umich.edu

734-763-2419
