Our News on Newswise
Forging Solar Energy Solutions One Perovskite at a Time
How one UNLV student's research could help NASA land a space probe on Venus.
13-Jan-2022 2:55 PM EST Add to Favorites
Study: COVID Tech Took a Toll on Work-from-Home Moms
Research by UNLV communications expert Natalie Pennington finds that texts, video calls burdened the mental health of working moms during pandemic.
19-Nov-2021 1:35 PM EST Add to Favorites
Research in Brief: First-Ever Interior Earth Mineral Discovered in Nature
UNLV geochemists have discovered a new mineral on the surface of the Earth. Coined "davemaoite" and entrapped in a diamond, the mineral traveled from a depth of at least 410 miles deep within the Earth's lower mantle.
15-Nov-2021 3:35 PM EST Add to Favorites
International Team of Astronomers Report on Largest-ever Observed Set of Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts
An international team of astronomers recently observed more than 1,650 fast radio bursts (FRBs) detected from one source in deep space, which amounts to the largest set – by far – of the mysterious phenomena ever recorded. The discovery was...
13-Oct-2021 1:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Powering Small Businesses Through the Pandemic Storm
UNLV Small Business Development Center offers lifeline to local companies and entrepreneurs navigating economic uncertainty.
13-Oct-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
UNLV's COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Program Expands to Test for Flu Strains
UNLV scientists are partnering with 20 other states to keep watch for flu strains that are cropping up in wastewater in communities across the country to better target future influenza vaccines and make them more effective.
4-Oct-2021 8:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Research in Brief: UNLV Astronomers May Have Discovered First Planet to Orbit 3 Stars
In a distant star system — a mere 1,300 light years away from Earth — UNLV researchers and colleagues may have identified the first known planet to orbit three stars.
4-Oct-2021 8:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
UNLV Research Bolsters Link Between Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease
In a study published in the September issue of the journal Communications Biology, UNLV neuroscientists show that chronic hyperglycemia impairs working memory performance and alters fundamental aspects of working memory networks.
28-Sep-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
The Word On Wordle
28-Jan-2022 12:40 PM EST
Searching Space: UNLV astrophysicist explains key differences between James Webb and Hubble
13-Jan-2022 4:50 PM EST
Omicron Case Counts Surpass Previous COVID-19 Waves, but UNLV Scientist Says There’s More to Come
6-Jan-2022 1:05 PM EST
Are Casinos Making the Right Bet When it Comes to Slots?
18-Oct-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Climate Expert Available: Federal Water Shortage Declared at Lake Mead
17-Aug-2021 1:50 PM EDT
3 Common COVID Vaccination Objections & How to Debunk Them
17-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
More Than the Games: The Olympics and the Global Spotlight on Societal Issues
26-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Gold on the Line: Olympic Athletes and Their Focus of Attention
8-Jul-2021 6:15 PM EDTSee All Experts