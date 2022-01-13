How one UNLV student's research could help NASA land a space probe on Venus.

Research by UNLV communications expert Natalie Pennington finds that texts, video calls burdened the mental health of working moms during pandemic.

UNLV geochemists have discovered a new mineral on the surface of the Earth. Coined "davemaoite" and entrapped in a diamond, the mineral traveled from a depth of at least 410 miles deep within the Earth's lower mantle.

An international team of astronomers recently observed more than 1,650 fast radio bursts (FRBs) detected from one source in deep space, which amounts to the largest set – by far – of the mysterious phenomena ever recorded. The discovery was...

UNLV Small Business Development Center offers lifeline to local companies and entrepreneurs navigating economic uncertainty.

UNLV scientists are partnering with 20 other states to keep watch for flu strains that are cropping up in wastewater in communities across the country to better target future influenza vaccines and make them more effective.

In a distant star system — a mere 1,300 light years away from Earth — UNLV researchers and colleagues may have identified the first known planet to orbit three stars.

In a study published in the September issue of the journal Communications Biology, UNLV neuroscientists show that chronic hyperglycemia impairs working memory performance and alters fundamental aspects of working memory networks.

