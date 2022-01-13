Las Vegas, NV USA

Forging Solar Energy Solutions One Perovskite at a Time

How one UNLV student's research could help NASA land a space probe on Venus.
13-Jan-2022 2:55 PM EST

Study: COVID Tech Took a Toll on Work-from-Home Moms

Research by UNLV communications expert Natalie Pennington finds that texts, video calls burdened the mental health of working moms during pandemic.
19-Nov-2021 1:35 PM EST

Research in Brief: First-Ever Interior Earth Mineral Discovered in Nature

UNLV geochemists have discovered a new mineral on the surface of the Earth. Coined "davemaoite" and entrapped in a diamond, the mineral traveled from a depth of at least 410 miles deep within the Earth's lower mantle.
15-Nov-2021 3:35 PM EST

International Team of Astronomers Report on Largest-ever Observed Set of Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts

An international team of astronomers recently observed more than 1,650 fast radio bursts (FRBs) detected from one source in deep space, which amounts to the largest set – by far – of the mysterious phenomena ever recorded. The discovery was...
13-Oct-2021 1:25 PM EDT

Powering Small Businesses Through the Pandemic Storm

UNLV Small Business Development Center offers lifeline to local companies and entrepreneurs navigating economic uncertainty.
13-Oct-2021 8:30 AM EDT

UNLV's COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Program Expands to Test for Flu Strains

UNLV scientists are partnering with 20 other states to keep watch for flu strains that are cropping up in wastewater in communities across the country to better target future influenza vaccines and make them more effective.
4-Oct-2021 8:20 AM EDT

Research in Brief: UNLV Astronomers May Have Discovered First Planet to Orbit 3 Stars

In a distant star system — a mere 1,300 light years away from Earth — UNLV researchers and colleagues may have identified the first known planet to orbit three stars.
4-Oct-2021 8:20 AM EDT

UNLV Research Bolsters Link Between Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease

In a study published in the September issue of the journal Communications Biology, UNLV neuroscientists show that chronic hyperglycemia impairs working memory performance and alters fundamental aspects of working memory networks.
28-Sep-2021 12:50 PM EDT


About

Since its first classes were held on campus in 1957, UNLV has transformed from a small branch college into a thriving research university, becoming an indispensable resource in one of the country’s most enterprising cities. UNLV offers more than 220 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degree programs. By 2025, UNLV will be recognized as a top tier public university in research, education, and community impact.

