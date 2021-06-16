Salt Lake City, UT USA

What Factors Put Philippine Birds at Risk of Extinction?

A new study from University of Utah researchers suggests that, due to deforestation and habitat degradation, more bird species may be endangered that previously thought – including species that may not have been discovered yet.
16-Jun-2021

The Sorenson Impact Center Launches National Project to Create a More Inclusive Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

The Sorenson Impact Center is launching the first stage of Project DEEP (Developing Equitable Economies Program) with the mission of closing the equity gap in entrepreneurship.
7-Jun-2021

Nature’s Sunshine Announces Scholarship Fund for Diverse Students

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company that manufactures high quality herbal and nutritional products, announced the creation of a new scholarship in partnership with the David Eccles School...
2-Jun-2021

Evacuating under dire wildfire scenarios

Climate change has made wildfires in the West catastrophic—and common disaster responses are unprepared for this new reality. A team of researchers led by the University of Utah proposed a framework for simulating dire scenarios, which the authors...
24-May-2021

Sorenson Impact University Venture Fund Joins Leading Investors to Close $10M Financing Round for Global Leader in Brain-Computer Interface Technology

University Venture Fund II has joined lead investor Christian Angermayer’s re.Mind Capital, an SPV sponsored by Peter Thiel, German entrepreneur Tim Sievers, and with investment advice from local investor LDD (Lead Dog Development) in closing a...
24-May-2021

Microscopic fossils record ancient climate conditions

Researchers report the climate clues that can be found by analyzing magnetic fossil particles, or magnetofossils.
24-May-2021

Innovative Award-Winning Responses to America’s Housing Crisis Announced

Amidst a raging housing market and rapidly declining affordability, Ivory Innovations announced the 2021 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability winners.
18-May-2021

Ranked-Choice Voting gives voice to diverse electorate

An alternative approach to the electoral process, Ranked-Choice Voting, was deployed for the first time in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in five states. An analysis of the results of those primaries reveals this approach may give enhanced...
18-May-2021


