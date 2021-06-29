Vienna, Austria

The evolution of axial patterning

Body axes are molecular coordinate systems along which regulatory genes are activated. These genes then activate the development of anatomical structures in correct locations in the embryo. Thus, the body ensures that we do not develop arms on our...
29-Jun-2021

Asian Elephants Do More Than Just Trumpet- They Buzz Their Lips To Squeak

Communication is crucial for elephants that live in complex multi-tiered social systems. Apart from their iconic trumpets uttered through the trunk, Asian elephants also produce species-specific squeaks by buzzing their lips. This demonstrates once...
23-Jun-2021

Atomic-scale tailoring of graphene approaches macroscopic world

Properties of materials are often defined by imperfections in their atomic structure, especially when the material itself is just one atom thick, such as graphene. Researchers at the University of Vienna have now developed a method for controlled...
18-Jun-2021

Quantum-nonlocality at all speeds

The phenomenon of quantum nonlocality defies our everyday intuition. It shows the strong correlations between several quantum particles some of which change their state instantaneously when the others are measured, regardless of the distance between...
16-Jun-2021

Making a Meal of DNA in the Seafloor

While best known as the code for genetic information, DNA is also a nutrient for specialised microbes. An international team of researchers led by Kenneth Wasmund and Alexander Loy from the University of Vienna has discovered several bacteria in...
14-Jun-2021

Bacteria hijack latent phage of competitor

Bacteriophages are still a relatively unknown component of the human microbiome. However, they can play a powerful role in the life cycles of bacteria. Biochemist Thomas Böttcher from the University of Vienna and PhD student Magdalena Jancheva were...
10-Jun-2021

Meiosis: Mind the gap

Meiosis is a specialized cell division process required to generate gametes, the reproductive cells of an organism. During meiosis, paternal and maternal chromosomes duplicate, pair, and exchange parts of their DNA in a process called meiotic...
9-Jun-2021

DNA-based material with tunable properties

While DNA is often idealised as the molecule of life, it is also a highly sophisticated polymer that can be used for next-generation materials. Beyond the fact that it can store information, further fascinating aspects of DNA are its geometric and...
28-May-2021


Open to new ideas. Since 1365.

The University of Vienna is one of the oldest and largest universities in Europe. About 9,800 employees, 6,800 of whom are academic employees, work at 20 faculties and centres. This makes the University of Vienna Austria’s largest research and education institution. About 90,000 national and international students are currently enrolled at the University of Vienna. With 178 degree programmes, the University offers the most diverse range of studies in Aus-tria. The University of Vienna is also a major provider of continuing education. www.univie.ac.at

Cutting-edge research and teaching: The University of Vienna aims at strengthening its position in the cross-faculty research specialisations of Data Science and Digital Humanities, Health and Microbiome, Society and Communication, Molecular Biology and Cognitive Neuroscience, as well as Materials and Quantum Science. In this context, it is announcing 73 new professorship positions. www.univie.ac.at

Veronika Schallhart
Head, Corporate Communications

 veronika.schallhart@univie.ac.at

+43-1-4277-17530

University Vienna

 presse@univie.ac.at

