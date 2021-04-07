Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care — part of Ridgewood, NJ, based Valley Health System — is now using new technology to improve the precision of radiation therapy by accounting for the continual motion of a patient’s anatomy so...

Cardiac electrophysiologists at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, are the first in the New York Tristate area (New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut) to test a new type of ablation technology that uses pulsed electric fields to treat patients...

The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, has become the first center in the world to utilize leading-edge imaging software designed to enhance the safety and efficacy of a Watchman implant procedure.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions highlighted an association between procedural volume, in-hospital outcomes, and left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO). The research team...

Ridgewood, NJ-based Valley Health System celebrated a construction milestone for the “new” Valley Hospital in Paramus, NJ, today with a “topping out” ceremony in which the final structural steel beam was put into place.

Screening with a low-dose CT scan can identify small nodules or other abnormalities in your lungs. Finding a problem at an early stage, before there are symptoms, may make it easier to treat.

The Valley Hospital participated in a landmark clinical trial that evaluated the ability of a novel, fully absorbable antibacterial envelope – the Medtronic TYRX™ Absorbable Antibacterial Envelope – to reduce infections associated with cardiac...

Orthopedic surgeons at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, are offering patients an innovative option for partial knee, total knee and hip replacements — Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgical System. Among the benefits for patients:...

