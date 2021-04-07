Our News on Newswise
Improving the Precision of Treatment for Cancer Patients Receiving Radiation
Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care — part of Ridgewood, NJ, based Valley Health System — is now using new technology to improve the precision of radiation therapy by accounting for the continual motion of a patient’s anatomy so...
7-Apr-2021 12:45 PM EDT
the valley hospital first in tri state area to participate in research trial that uses novel heart ablation technology to treat patients with atrial fibrillation
Cardiac electrophysiologists at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, are the first in the New York Tristate area (New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut) to test a new type of ablation technology that uses pulsed electric fields to treat patients...
7-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
The Valley Hospital is First Center in the World to Utilize WATCHMAN™ TruPlan™ CT Imaging Software
The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, has become the first center in the world to utilize leading-edge imaging software designed to enhance the safety and efficacy of a Watchman implant procedure.
23-Mar-2021 7:05 AM EDT
The WATCHMAN: High Volume = Better Patient Outcomes
A recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions highlighted an association between procedural volume, in-hospital outcomes, and left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO). The research team...
18-Mar-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Valley Health System Celebrates Topping Out of New Hospital in Paramus, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ-based Valley Health System celebrated a construction milestone for the “new” Valley Hospital in Paramus, NJ, today with a “topping out” ceremony in which the final structural steel beam was put into place.
8-Dec-2020 5:15 PM EST
Should You Be Screened for Lung Cancer?
Screening with a low-dose CT scan can identify small nodules or other abnormalities in your lungs. Finding a problem at an early stage, before there are symptoms, may make it easier to treat.
9-Nov-2020 3:50 PM EST
The Valley Hospital Participates in Landmark Global Cardiac Clinical Trial
The Valley Hospital participated in a landmark clinical trial that evaluated the ability of a novel, fully absorbable antibacterial envelope – the Medtronic TYRX™ Absorbable Antibacterial Envelope – to reduce infections associated with cardiac...
19-Mar-2019 10:05 AM EDT
Joint Replacement with a Robotic Assist
Orthopedic surgeons at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, are offering patients an innovative option for partial knee, total knee and hip replacements — Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgical System. Among the benefits for patients:...
6-Sep-2018 10:00 AM EDT
12-Aug-2015 9:05 AM EDT
Diabetes Care at School: Preparation is Key
Getting ready to send your child off to school for the first time or preparing an older child to go back to school can be a daunting task, especially if your child has diabetes.
28-Jul-2015 2:05 PM EDT
Beating Seasonal Allergies
After a seemingly never-ending winter, temperatures have finally warmed and spring is in the air — literally. In fact, people with spring allergies are most likely already experiencing sneezing, watery eyes and fatigue because of tree pollen.
1-Apr-2015 4:05 PM EDT
27-Mar-2015 3:05 PM EDT
Losing Sleep Over Daylight Saving Time?
This month, you may find you feel a little more tired than usual as you adjust to the start of Daylight Saving Time, which begins at 2 a.m on Sunday, March 8.
23-Feb-2015 8:00 AM EST
4-Feb-2015 2:35 PM EST
Take Care, Take Heart
February is American Heart Month, the perfect time to be reminded to take care of your heart. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. The good news: heart disease is largely preventable and controllable.
2-Feb-2015 9:00 AM EST
Getting Your Children Ready to Go Back to School? Be Sure to Make Sleep a Priority
As you prepare your children for the start of a new school year, make sure you put “get enough sleep” on their back-to-school lists.
20-Aug-2014 1:00 PM EDT