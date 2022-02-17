A new imaging technology from the lab of Matthew Lew at the McKelvey School of Engineering uses polarized “optical vortices” to provide a detailed, dynamic view of molecules in motion.

People who have had mild or serious COVID-19 infections have a significantly higher chance of experiencing mental health problems compared with those who haven't had COVID-19, according to new research from Washington University School of Medicine...

Antibodies elicited by COVID-19 vaccination become steadily more powerful for at least six months after vaccination, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis that involved the Pfizer-BioNTech...

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have shown, in mice, that a new class of compounds they developed can improve several aspects of metabolic syndrome. Such conditions often lead to cardiovascular disease, the...

Many North American migratory birds are shrinking in size as temperatures have warmed over the past 40 years. But those with very big brains, relative to their body size, did not shrink as much as smaller-brained birds, according to new research...

Tae Seok Moon at the McKelvey School of Engineering has taken a big step forward in his quest to design a modular, genetically engineered kill switch that integrates into any genetically engineered microbe, causing it to self-destruct under certain...

New research from Washington University in St. Louis is shedding light on how slant — the extremeness of the message — and consistency with the candidate’s primary campaign messaging in national television advertisements affected voter...

Research from the lab of Ulugbek Kamilov at the McKelvey School of Engineering begins to unravel the inner workings of deep learning algorithms used in imaging.

