Vortex microscope sees more than ever before

A new imaging technology from the lab of Matthew Lew at the McKelvey School of Engineering uses polarized “optical vortices” to provide a detailed, dynamic view of molecules in motion.
COVID-19 survivors face increased mental health risks up to a year later

People who have had mild or serious COVID-19 infections have a significantly higher chance of experiencing mental health problems compared with those who haven't had COVID-19, according to new research from Washington University School of Medicine...
Antibodies improve in quality for months after COVID-19 vaccination

Antibodies elicited by COVID-19 vaccination become steadily more powerful for at least six months after vaccination, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis that involved the Pfizer-BioNTech...
Newswise: 6206bac5344a0_SmallMoleculesTreatDiabetes.jpg

Diabetes, metabolic syndrome in mice treated with novel class of compounds

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have shown, in mice, that a new class of compounds they developed can improve several aspects of metabolic syndrome. Such conditions often lead to cardiovascular disease, the...
Brainy birds may fare better under climate change

Many North American migratory birds are shrinking in size as temperatures have warmed over the past 40 years. But those with very big brains, relative to their body size, did not shrink as much as smaller-brained birds, according to new research...
Newswise: Killswitch-1024x683.jpg

Moon develops targeted, reliable, long-lasting kill switch

Tae Seok Moon at the McKelvey School of Engineering has taken a big step forward in his quest to design a modular, genetically engineered kill switch that integrates into any genetically engineered microbe, causing it to self-destruct under certain...
Newswise: 6203e0e99c852_shutterstock_2105099051.jpg

Research Demonstrates Importance of Consistent Branding in Political Television Ads

New research from Washington University in St. Louis is shedding light on how slant — the extremeness of the message — and consistency with the candidate’s primary campaign messaging in national television advertisements affected voter...
Newswise: Ulugbek-Kamilov-300x300.jpg

MRI machines work, but why?

Research from the lab of Ulugbek Kamilov at the McKelvey School of Engineering begins to unravel the inner workings of deep learning algorithms used in imaging.
WashU Expert: Brainy birds may fare better under climate change

14-Feb-2022 7:05 AM EST

Newswise: 61fb0691eeae2_NFL_story-02[5].png

Expert: Flores lawsuit highlights lack of diversity among coaches, leadership in professional sports

2-Feb-2022 5:45 PM EST

Newswise: 61e06c04045d7_shutterstock_2000217353 (1).jpg

WashU Experts: What the future holds for Ukraine, Kazakhstan

13-Jan-2022 1:30 PM EST

WashU Expert: Filibuster carve-out protects majority rule

13-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST

Newswise: Lu_Chenyang.jpg?w=600&h=400&auto=format&q=65&fit=facearea&facepad=3

That new Fitbit does more than count steps. It may save your life one day

4-Jan-2022 4:50 PM EST

Newswise: shutterstock_1889190784.jpg

WashU Experts: One-year anniversary of siege on U.S. Capitol

23-Dec-2021 11:35 AM EST

Newswise: Neil_Richards_Book.jpg

Is privacy dead?

In a new book, “Why Privacy Matters,” one of the world’s leading experts in privacy law, Neil Richards, the Koch Distinguished Professor in Law and co-director of the Cordell Institute for Policy in Medicine & Law at Washington University in...
6-Dec-2021 4:45 PM EST

Newswise: shutterstock_65757709-760x505.jpg

WashU Expert: Roe v. Wade reflects neutrality that Kavanaugh seeks

2-Dec-2021 2:25 PM EST

