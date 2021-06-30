St. Louis, MO USA

COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis....
Newswise: Shen_WashU.jpeg

A new Piece of the Quantum Computing Puzzle

Research from the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis has found a missing piece in the puzzle of optical quantum computing. Jung-Tsung Shen, associate professor in the Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering,...
Newswise: Rohanpublicity_HEARecord.jpg

New 2D Alloy Combines Five Metals, Breaks Down CO2

A new, two-dimensional material from the lab of Rohan Mishra is the first such material to be synthesized and purposefully used.
Newswise: 3NKCellsAttackingMelanoma.jpg

Cell-Based Immunotherapy Shows Promise Against Melanoma

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have shown in preclinical studies conducted in mice and human cells that a type immunotherapy based on natural killer cells could be effective against solid tumors, starting with...
Newswise: 202100526_Ellebedy_forweb-700x467.jpg

COVID-19 vaccine generates immune structures critical for lasting immunity

A new study from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, published June 28 in the journal Nature, has found evidence that the immune response to Pfizer's mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 is both strong and potentially...
Virus that causes COVID-19 can find alternate route to infect cells

The virus that causes COVID-19 normally gets inside cells by attaching to a protein called ACE2. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found that a single mutation confers the ability to enter cells through...
Newswise: COVIDLockdownSimulations.jpg

Pandemic Air Quality Affected By Weather, Not Just Lockdowns

Using a diverse set of tools, the lab of Randall Martin shows how the pandemic did – or didn’t – affect levels of particulate matter during COVID lockdowns.
Newswise: CD68_left_forweb.jpg

Protein Linked to Heart Health, Disease a Potential Therapeutic Target for Dementia

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found that high levels of a normal protein associated with reduced heart disease also protect against Alzheimer’s-like damage in mice, opening up new approaches to slowing...
