Wren Laboratories Expands Flagship Molecular Cancer Diagnostic NETest to China

Licensing agreement with Kindstar Globalgene Technology will more than double Wren NETest distribution within first year
Wren Laboratories’ NETest leverages mRNA and Artificial Intelligence to create highly accurate, personalized neuroendocrine cancer diagnostics

Blood-based molecular NET cancer test delivers accuracy and specificity levels unsurpassed by other diagnostic methods
