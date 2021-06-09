Expert Pitch

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

University of Washington
9-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT, by University of Washington
favorite_border

As Congress considers expanding voting rights legislation and some Republican-led states restrict access to voting, a group of faculty from institutions around the country is calling for national election standards.

In an open letter on the New America website, a growing list of signatories — more than 175 as of June 8 — warns of the dire threat to democracy posed by efforts to curb voter access and alter election oversight.

Jake Grumbach, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Washington who specializes in state politics and voting issues, signed the letter “because the threat has reached a crisis level. The U.S. is at risk of significant backsliding into a mixed authoritarian regime.”

The specific way that federalism in the United States is decentralized — allowing election administration and legislative districting, for example, to be determined by the states — makes these democratic institutions vulnerable to the decisions and partisan leanings of state governments, Grumbach said.

Initiatives to change electoral procedures in several GOP-led states, authors of the letter in the New America write, “are transforming several states into political systems that no longer meet the minimum conditions for free and fair elections.”

Grumbach addressed some of the issues raised in the letter with UW News.

 

Why are some of the current state-level efforts viewed as so egregious, and how do they stack up against other voting-related restrictions in the country’s history?

My research has tracked democratic backsliding in the states over the past two decades. Democratic backsliding has come from state government efforts to suppress votes and gerrymander districts, as well as to criminalize forms of protest and speech. These moves exacerbate the preexisting problems of unequal representation in the Senate and Electoral College, where the votes of millions of Americans don't matter. Furthermore, some Republican state legislatures are signaling that they might engage in electoral subversion -- refusing to certify the Electoral College votes of a Democratic presidential candidate should they win the majority of the states' votes.

As dangerous as these moves are, there are two important pieces of context. First, it is important to note that the U.S. was not a “real” democracy until the abolition of Jim Crow disenfranchisement of Black Americans. Today's democratic backsliding is not yet at that level. Second, my research shows that democratic performance has polarized in recent decades. Some states, like Colorado and Washington, are expanding access to voting and making districts more fair, while others, like North Carolina and Wisconsin, are doing the opposite. The ballot is probably as accessible in today's Washington state as it has ever been in U.S. history, which is a triumph. But in other states, voter suppression has made the ballot more inaccessible.

On the other hand, the potential for election subversion is especially high today. Because the Constitution gives state legislatures power over election administration, it might be legal for them to refuse to give their Electoral College votes to a presidential candidate from the opposing party regardless of the election results. This is an extreme risk. 

 

How did the outcome of the 2020 election set the stage for these developments? 

Republican state legislatures introduced and passed hundreds of voter suppression bills after the 2020 presidential election. Building on decades of conspiracies about "voter fraud," Republican candidates and officeholders have endorsed the "Stop the Steal" conspiracy that the 2020 election was fraudulent. These trends, among others, suggest that the Republican coalition has turned against democratic institutions, and refuses to accept the legitimacy of its political opponents.

Across the world and throughout history, conservative political parties have decided whether democracy lives or dies. Conservative parties of business and the wealthy, like the Republican Party, tend to have a less popular economic agenda as the economy becomes more unequal (as the U.S. is now). That means that these parties face a dilemma: Do you moderate your economic platform and accept some defeats, or do you introduce other forms of conflict (like racial conflict) and reject democracy? 

 

Why are some of the laws proposed at the federal level, such as the For the People Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, insufficient to address these concerns? 

Neither bill contains sufficient protections against election subversion, the potential for state legislatures to refuse to certify election results.

The For the People Act, or H.R. 1, is a national policy with a number of critically important reforms to election administration, voter registration, legislative districting and campaign finance. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act is a much narrower bill that would restore many of the provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, such as federal preclearance for election administration changes, which were dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision. H.R. 1 would be a much stronger reinforcement of American democratic institutions than the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, especially with its anti-gerrymandering provisions. Still, neither bill looks likely to get through the Senate, as it would require getting around the filibuster (which Sen. Joe Manchin has opposed). 

 

How are national voting and election administration standards a solution?

Throughout U.S. history, it has been the national government that has stepped in to enforce rules establishing electoral democracy against state governments. Today, a national coalition is using state governments to make American democracy more unequal and narrow. It's crucial for the national government to step in to enforce election and other democratic standards across the states.

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Voting Voting Rights Election 2020 For the People Act John Lewis Voting Rights Act
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6030
Newswise: UT/TT Poll: Texans' Views on Vaccines, Leadership, Legislation and the Future
Released: 30-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT
UT/TT Poll: Texans' Views on Vaccines, Leadership, Legislation and the Future
 University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin)

The latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll showed significant differences along party lines on Texans’ attitudes about COVID-19 vaccines: 79% of Democrats report being vaccinated, compared with 47% of Republicans. And about a quarter of Texans (24%) say they are not planning on getting a vaccine.

Comment
29-Jun-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Opinion Panel poll finds voters are evenly split over the Northern Ireland Protocol
 Queen's University Belfast

The LucidTalk poll, conducted for a team of researchers at Queen’s University Belfast has revealed that Northern Ireland voters are evenly split over the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 1:35 PM EDT
Survey Measures Whites’, Blacks’ Views on American Identity, Guns, Political Violence
 University of Illinois Chicago

Finds considerable disagreement on the use of violence in certain settings

Comment
Released: 28-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT
U.S. Presidents’ Narcissism Linked to International Conflict
 Ohio State University

The most narcissistic U.S. presidents since 1897 preferred to instigate conflicts with other great power countries without seeking support from allies, a new study suggests.

Comment
Released: 25-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Senate Inaction Dooms Win-Win Immigration Program
 Cornell University

Newswise: Media Law, Communication, and Free Speech Expert Comments on Supreme Court Ruling on a Student’s Profane Rant
Released: 23-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT
Media Law, Communication, and Free Speech Expert Comments on Supreme Court Ruling on a Student’s Profane Rant
 California State University, Fullerton

Jason Shepard, professor of Communications at California State University, Fullerton, specializes in media law and is available to comment on this morning’s 8-1 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the free speech of a high school cheerleader who posted a profane rant on Snapchat in 2017.

Comment
Newswise: Law, School Discipline Experts Available to Comment on Supreme Court Ruling on High Schooler's Free Speech Case
Released: 23-Jun-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Law, School Discipline Experts Available to Comment on Supreme Court Ruling on High Schooler's Free Speech Case
 Indiana University

Comment
Newswise: Marketing-Legal Expert Available on Supreme Court’s NCAA Ruling
Released: 22-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Marketing-Legal Expert Available on Supreme Court’s NCAA Ruling
 University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Comment
Released: 22-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT
Political Variables Carried More Weight Than Healthcare in Government Response to COVID-19
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Political institutions such as the timing of elections and presidentialism had a larger influence on COVID-19 strategies than the institutions organizing national healthcare, according to a research team led by a professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Comment
Released: 22-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Memoir from Health Policy Expert Challenges American Health Care System and Inspires Change
 Amplify Publishing

Amplify Publishing announces the release of Beyond Fear: How I Fought the Feds for Six Years—and Won by Ted Giovanis.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6030

Politics Experts on Newswise

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?

...
2021-05-25 16:05:45

George Floyd Anniversary: Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Police Reform

...
2021-05-25 13:50:02

The 280E Tax Code as an Obstacle for Cannabis Firms and the SAFE Banking Act

The SAFE Banking Act was a big step toward removing barriers for cannabis businesses. But Maryland Smith accou...
2021-05-25 12:25:07

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: GW Experts Available

...
2021-05-25 10:40:02

One Year After George Floyd's Death: Californians are Conflicted on Police Reform

...
2021-05-24 19:05:17

Belarusian journalist’s arrest sends message: ‘nobody is safe’

...
2021-05-24 16:40:51

close
1.89354