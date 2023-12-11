Dr. Adam D. Orford joined the University of Georgia School of Law in the fall of 2021.

His interdisciplinary research investigates legal and policy approaches to environmental protection, human health and wellbeing, and deep decarbonization of the United States economy. He also participates in collaborative research initiatives across UGA, including as the lead of the Georgia element of the National Zoning Atlas and as a participant in ongoing investigations into the legal, political, environmental and social dimensions of new energy manufacturing and emerging carbon removal technologies.

His recent scholarship has appeared in the Columbia Journal of Environmental Law, the Georgetown Environmental Law Review, the Hastings Environmental Law Journal and the Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences.

As an educator and mentor, Orford passionately supports law student success and career development.

He earned his J.D. from Columbia Law School, his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley Energy & Resources Group and his Master of Public Policy from the U.C. Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy. Prior to returning to the academy, he was an environmental litigator in private practice, representing public and private clients in complex environmental civil litigation and regulatory matters. In law school, he served as the editor-in-chief of the Columbia Journal of Environmental Law.