I am a Professor of Information Systems and hold the John T. Chambers Chair of Internet Systems in the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. My research focuses on AI agents, fake news, cybersecurity, and team collaboration. A 2020 analysis listed me as one of the top 1% most influential researchers in the world, across all scientific disciplines. My teaching focuses on IT infrastructure and networks, and I have written four textbooks. I am a Past President of the Association for Information Systems, and also served as Vice President for Conferences. I was named a Fellow of the AIS in 2012, and received the LEO Award (our highest honor) in 2021.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Celebrity at Your Service: The Effects of Digital-Human Customer Service Agents
|
2023
|
Security is Local: The Influence of Immediate Workgroup on Information Security
|
2023
|
Mini-Track Introduction: Strategy, Information, Technology, Economics, and Society (SITES)
|
2023
|
Administrator-users contribute more to online communities
|
2022
|
Social Media’s Stockholm Syndrome: A literature review of user’s love and hate
|
2022
|
How Appreciation and Attention Affect Contributions to Electronic Networks of Practice
|
2022
|
Managing attention: more mindful team decision-making
|
2022
|
Task structure as a boundary condition for collective intelligence
|
2
|
2022
|
Do you really know if it’s true? How asking users to rate stories affects belief in fake news on social media
|
14
|
2022
|
Ethical Dimensions in Digital Nudging: Reflections on Freedom of Choice, Transparency and Goal-Oriented Justification
|
2022
|
User comments in social media firestorms: A mixed-method study of purpose, tone, and motivation
|
6
|
2022
|
Power structure builds gamer loyalty
|
6
|
2022
|
Thinking Fast or slow? Understanding Answering Behavior Using Dual-Process Theory through Mouse Cursor Movements
|
2022
|
Face it, users don’t care: Affinity and trustworthiness of imperfect digital humans
|
1
|
2022
|
The power of introverts: Personality and intelligence in virtual teams
|
4
|
2022
|
Social Media’s Stockholm Syndrome: A Literature Review of User’s Love and Hate
|
2022
|
Anatomy of a Good Paper: Choosing Research Topics
|
2022
|
Curating Key Research Trends in Information Systems Research
|
2022
|
Herd behavior in information security decision-making
|
8
|
2021
|
User resistance to humanoid AI robots in public libraries: an appraisal theory perspective
|
3
|
2021
With rapid progress in computer graphics and advancements in artificial intelligence, human faces are now being put on chat bots and other computer-based interfaces with customers, employees, and others. Coined “digital humans,” they mimic people as they are used as sales assistants, corporate trainers and even social media influencers
