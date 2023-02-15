I am a Professor of Information Systems and hold the John T. Chambers Chair of Internet Systems in the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. My research focuses on AI agents, fake news, cybersecurity, and team collaboration. A 2020 analysis listed me as one of the top 1% most influential researchers in the world, across all scientific disciplines. My teaching focuses on IT infrastructure and networks, and I have written four textbooks. I am a Past President of the Association for Information Systems, and also served as Vice President for Conferences. I was named a Fellow of the AIS in 2012, and received the LEO Award (our highest honor) in 2021.