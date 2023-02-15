Alan Dennis, PhD

Alan Dennis, PhD

Indiana University

Professor and John T. Chambers Chair of Internet Systems

Expertise: TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceNonconscious CognitionData Communications

I am a Professor of Information Systems and hold the John T. Chambers Chair of Internet Systems in the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. My research focuses on AI agents, fake news, cybersecurity, and team collaboration. A 2020 analysis listed me as one of the top 1% most influential researchers in the world, across all scientific disciplines. My teaching focuses on IT infrastructure and networks, and I have written four textbooks. I am a Past President of the Association for Information Systems, and also served as Vice President for Conferences. I was named a Fellow of the AIS in 2012, and received the LEO Award (our highest honor) in 2021.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

Celebrity at Your Service: The Effects of Digital-Human Customer Service Agents

2023

Security is Local: The Influence of Immediate Workgroup on Information Security

2023

Mini-Track Introduction: Strategy, Information, Technology, Economics, and Society (SITES)

2023

Administrator-users contribute more to online communities

2022

Social Media’s Stockholm Syndrome: A literature review of user’s love and hate

2022

How Appreciation and Attention Affect Contributions to Electronic Networks of Practice

2022

Managing attention: more mindful team decision-making

2022

Task structure as a boundary condition for collective intelligence

2

2022

Do you really know if it’s true? How asking users to rate stories affects belief in fake news on social media

14

2022

Ethical Dimensions in Digital Nudging: Reflections on Freedom of Choice, Transparency and Goal-Oriented Justification

2022

User comments in social media firestorms: A mixed-method study of purpose, tone, and motivation

6

2022

Power structure builds gamer loyalty

6

2022

Thinking Fast or slow? Understanding Answering Behavior Using Dual-Process Theory through Mouse Cursor Movements

2022

Face it, users don’t care: Affinity and trustworthiness of imperfect digital humans

1

2022

The power of introverts: Personality and intelligence in virtual teams

4

2022

Anatomy of a Good Paper: Choosing Research Topics

2022

Curating Key Research Trends in Information Systems Research

2022

Herd behavior in information security decision-making

8

2021

User resistance to humanoid AI robots in public libraries: an appraisal theory perspective

3

2021

Meet your new AI colleague; Indiana University Kelley School of Business professor studies working with digital humans

With rapid progress in computer graphics and advancements in artificial intelligence, human faces are now being put on chat bots and other computer-based interfaces with customers, employees, and others. Coined “digital humans,” they mimic people as they are used as sales assistants, corporate trainers and even social media influencers
15-Feb-2023 11:05:19 AM EST

