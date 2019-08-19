Dr. Alexis Colvin is the Chief Medical Officer of the US Open tennis tournament, the largest annual sporting event in the world. She served as the CMO of the United States Tennis Association until its relocation from New York to Florida. She is the first female CMO of both the US Open and the USTA, as well as the first Asian American. Dr. Colvin is also the team physician for the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team, the world’s largest international women’s team sports competition. In addition, she has served as a physician at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO, and has been recognized by Crain’s New York in both of their “Notable Woman in the Business of Sports” rankings.



Dr. Colvin is a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS) where she has a private practice and is regularly named as one of New York Magazine’s “Best Doctors”. In addition, Dr. Colvin trains medical students and residents, has authored numerous scientific publications, and has presented at international meetings on sports medicine and orthopaedic surgery. She is a board certified orthopaedic surgeon and member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, and the Arthroscopy Association of North America. In addition, Dr. Colvin serves as the Senior Associate Dean for Alumni Affairs at ISMMS where she is responsible for strategic initiatives to strengthen relationships between the ISMMS and its alumni.



Dr. Colvin serves on the Hologic Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Women's Health Innovation Task Force with the mission of setting standards for female athletes with a translation impact on global women’s health. She is also on the board of a nonprofit focused on increasing girls’ participation in sports and an advisory board member of the AAPI Tennis Association.