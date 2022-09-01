With Serena Williams’ upcoming retirement from tennis following the US Open, the Chief Medical Officer of the US Open, Dr. Alexis Colvin – who is also an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at Mount Sinai Health System – is available for interview to discuss player longevity and how elite players like Serena can ensure physical, emotional and mental fitness. Dr. Colvin can also share tips for the next generation of star tennis players to build a foundation for success in the long-term while facing enormous pressure to keep competing at their best, all the time.