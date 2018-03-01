Amanda’s work is focused on investigating the effects of lifestyle interventions on health outcomes, particularly around women’s health. She has published work focused on pregnancy, postnatal depression and menopause. She is the chief investigator on several on-going trials that are examining the effectiveness of community and general practice-based physical activity and weight control interventions. Amanda has published extensively in the field of physical activity and health. She is most interested in conducting randomised controlled trials but she also has a strong interest in conducting systematic reviews and interrogating large datasets.