Dr. Amit Shahane, PhD, is a clinical psychologist who serves as the director of the Behavioral Medicine Center at the University of Virginia Health System. Dr. Shahane specializes in treating psychological disorders, including PTSD, that impact medical illness. His research interests include examining the effectiveness of cognitive and behavioral treatments for insomnia, as well as healthcare utilization research, such as the effect of HIV stigma. UVA's Behavioral Medicine Center diagnoses, treats and prevents medical problems either caused or aggravated by lifestyle or stress, including: • Depression and anxiety • Migraine and tension headaches • Nervous stomach and irritable bowel syndrome • Sleep problems • Eating disorders Listen to Shahane discuss sleep problems: http://wina.com/morning-news/dr-amit-shahane-live-well/ Shahane discusses PTSD: http://www.newsplex.com/content/news/Fourth-of-July-fireworks-potential-PTSD-trigger-for-area-veterans-385267411.html