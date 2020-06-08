Joined University of Maryland in 2006. Amna Kirmani is the Ralph J. Tyser Professor of Marketing at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. Her research interests include morality, persuasion knowledge, online communication, and branding. Her work has been published in several journals, including the Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Marketing, and Journal of Consumer Psychology. Her papers have won the Paul Green Award in the Journal of Marketing Research, the Maynard Award in the Journal of Marketing, and the Best Paper Award in the Journal of Advertising. She is Editor of the Journal of Consumer Research and former Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Consumer Psychology.
Title
Cited By
Year
No pain, no gain: A critical review of the literature on signaling unobservable product quality
1946
2000
Consumers' use of persuasion knowledge: The effects of accessibility and cognitive capacity on perceptions of an influence agent
1258
2000
A consumer-side experimental examination of signaling theory: do consumers perceive warranties as signals of quality?
1171
1993
Money talks: Perceived advertising expense and expected product quality
674
1989
The ownership effect in consumer responses to brand line stretches
557
1999
The effect of perceived advertising costs on brand perceptions
510
1990
Vigilant against manipulation: The effect of regulatory focus on the use of persuasion knowledge
432
2007
Advertising, perceived quality, and brand image
347
1993
Advertising repetition as a signal of quality: If it's advertised so much, something must be wrong
334
1997
Goal seeker and persuasion sentry: How consumer targets respond to interpersonal marketing persuasion
301
2004
Understanding what's in a brand rating: A model for assessing brand and attribute effects and their relationship to brand equity
259
2001
Effects of source congruity on brand attitudes and beliefs: The moderating role of issue‐relevant elaboration
184
1998
A typology of consumer strategies for resisting advertising, and a review of mechanisms for countering them
183
2015
I know what you’re doing and why you’re doing it
177
2008
Look at me! Look at me! Conspicuous brand usage, self-brand connection, and dilution
162
2013
The self and the brand
121
2009
Reference points used in quality and value judgements
78
2000
The influence of preencounter affect on satisfaction with an anxiety-provoking service encounter
62
1999
Doing well versus doing good: The differential effect of underdog positioning on moral and competent service providers
60
2017
Taking the target’s perspective: The persuasion knowledge model
59
2009
A recent study shows residential mobility boosts global charitable giving. The findings, say the researchers, introduce residential mobility as a factor to be explored in business and marketing research for how it influences consumer behavior.
24-Feb-2021 11:25:46 AM EST
05-Feb-2021 11:55:30 AM EST
11-Jan-2021 03:40:26 PM EST
In the wake of unrest like that from the George Floyd protests, some companies will be slow to release statements, wary of having their message misconstrued by those who disagree. But silence is not a winning strategy, says marketing professor Amna Kirmani.
08-Jun-2020 04:40:21 PM EDT