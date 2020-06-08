Amna Kirmani, PhD

University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Ralph J. Tyser Professor of Marketing

Expertise: Online CommunicationsBrandingMarketingPersuasion KnowledgeConsumer Psychology

Joined University of Maryland in 2006.

Amna Kirmani is the Ralph J. Tyser Professor of Marketing at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. Her research interests include morality, persuasion knowledge, online communication, and branding. Her work has been published in several journals, including the Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Marketing, and Journal of Consumer Psychology. Her papers have won the Paul Green Award in the Journal of Marketing Research, the Maynard Award in the Journal of Marketing, and the Best Paper Award in the Journal of Advertising. She is Editor of the Journal of Consumer Research and former Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Consumer Psychology.

Title

Cited By

Year

No pain, no gain: A critical review of the literature on signaling unobservable product quality

1946

2000

Consumers' use of persuasion knowledge: The effects of accessibility and cognitive capacity on perceptions of an influence agent

1258

2000

A consumer-side experimental examination of signaling theory: do consumers perceive warranties as signals of quality?

1171

1993

Money talks: Perceived advertising expense and expected product quality

674

1989

The ownership effect in consumer responses to brand line stretches

557

1999

The effect of perceived advertising costs on brand perceptions

510

1990

Vigilant against manipulation: The effect of regulatory focus on the use of persuasion knowledge

432

2007

Advertising, perceived quality, and brand image

347

1993

Advertising repetition as a signal of quality: If it's advertised so much, something must be wrong

334

1997

Goal seeker and persuasion sentry: How consumer targets respond to interpersonal marketing persuasion

301

2004

Understanding what's in a brand rating: A model for assessing brand and attribute effects and their relationship to brand equity

259

2001

Effects of source congruity on brand attitudes and beliefs: The moderating role of issue‐relevant elaboration

184

1998

A typology of consumer strategies for resisting advertising, and a review of mechanisms for countering them

183

2015

I know what you’re doing and why you’re doing it

177

2008

Look at me! Look at me! Conspicuous brand usage, self-brand connection, and dilution

162

2013

The self and the brand

121

2009

Reference points used in quality and value judgements

78

2000

The influence of preencounter affect on satisfaction with an anxiety-provoking service encounter

62

1999

Doing well versus doing good: The differential effect of underdog positioning on moral and competent service providers

60

2017

Taking the target’s perspective: The persuasion knowledge model

59

2009

People Who Move Give More to Global Causes: New Study

A recent study shows residential mobility boosts global charitable giving. The findings, say the researchers, introduce residential mobility as a factor to be explored in business and marketing research for how it influences consumer behavior.
24-Feb-2021 11:25:46 AM EST

Super Bowl Ads Critique: Maryland Smith Experts Available


05-Feb-2021 11:55:30 AM EST

The Stakes for Brands Speaking out on the Capitol Riot: Maryland Smith Experts Comment, Available


11-Jan-2021 03:40:26 PM EST

Corporate Messaging in a Time of Turmoil

In the wake of unrest like that from the George Floyd protests, some companies will be slow to release statements, wary of having their message misconstrued by those who disagree. But silence is not a winning strategy, says marketing professor Amna Kirmani.
08-Jun-2020 04:40:21 PM EDT

