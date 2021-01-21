Amy Apprill, Ph.D. leads the Microbial Ecology for Ocean Conservation research laboratory at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Her research examines the contribution of microorganisms to the health and ecology of sensitive animals and ecosystems of the ocean. Dr. Apprill’s laboratory group uses a combination of field measurements and observations and laboratory experiments and relies on diverse methodology (cultivation, genomics, metagenomics and bioinformatics), as well as collaborations with marine chemists, to understand the microbial symbionts of marine mammals and corals and microbial dynamics within coral reef ecosystems. Examples of Apprill’s research include using drones to examine the upper respiratory microbiome of whales, founding a U.S.-Cuban collaborative study of microbial biodiversity on pristine Cuban coral reefs and developing field-based sequencing methods to speed up the study of coral disease pathogens. Dr. Apprill’s work on the Cuban coral reefs was featured in a Project Earth documentary by Fusion television, and her research on the humpback whale microbiome was highlighted in Science magazine’s ‘XX Files: Extraordinary Science, Extraordinary Women’ video series. Apprill received a B.A. from the University of San Diego, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Hawaii.
Title
Cited By
Year
A communal catalogue reveals Earth’s multiscale microbial diversity
993
2017
Minor revision to V4 region SSU rRNA 806R gene primer greatly increases detection of SAR11 bacterioplankton
687
2015
Improved bacterial 16S rRNA gene (V4 and V4-5) and fungal internal transcribed spacer marker gene primers for microbial community surveys
518
2016
The microbiome of the Red Sea coral Stylophora pistillata is dominated by tissue-associated Endozoicomonas bacteria
211
2013
Host-specificity among abundant and rare taxa in the sponge microbiome
179
2014
Differential specificity between closely related corals and abundant Endozoicomonas endosymbionts across global scales
150
2017
Diversity and function of prevalent symbiotic marine bacteria in the genus Endozoicomonas
136
2016
Spectral reflectance of coral
135
2004
The onset of microbial associations in the coral Pocillopora meandrina
130
2009
Recognizing diversity in coral symbiotic dinoflagellate communities
114
2007
Endozoicomonas genomes reveal functional adaptation and plasticity in bacterial strains symbiotically associated with diverse marine hosts
104
2017
Humpback whale populations share a core skin bacterial community: towards a health index for marine mammals?
91
2014
Marine animal microbiomes: toward understanding host–microbiome interactions in a changing ocean
86
2017
Efficient light harvesting in deep-water zooxanthellate corals
59
2012
Major similarities in the bacterial communities associated with lesioned and healthy F ungiidae corals
57
2013
Photosynthetic maximum quantum yield increases are an essential component of the Southern Ocean phytoplankton response to iron
57
2008
Extensive core microbiome in drone-captured whale blow supports a framework for health monitoring
54
2017
Distinguishing between microbial habitats unravels ecological complexity in coral microbiomes
45
2016
The marine mammal microbiome: current knowledge and future directions
45
2015
Whole-genome sequences of three symbiotic Endozoicomonas strains
45
2014