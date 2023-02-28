Angeliki Damilou, PhDc

University of Zurich

PhD candidate in Developmental Neuroscience,

Expertise: NeurosciencePsychologyBrainAutism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)Brain Connectivity

Angeliki Damilou is a developmental neuroscientist with a background in psychology. Angeliki obtained her MSc Diploma in Clinical Neurodevelopmental Sciences at King’s College London and currently she is finishing her PhD studies at the Brain Research Institute at the University of Zurich. Angeliki’s PhD research aims to uncover developmental mechanisms that shape the typical brain connectivity in order to identify critical periods that lead to Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis.

