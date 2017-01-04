Anil Gupta is the Michael D. Dingman Chair in Strategy and Entrepreneurship in the Robert H. Smith School of Business and a professor in the Department of Management and Organization. His research focuses on emerging markets, specifically China and India, frugal innovation, global strategy and organization, and corporate innovation and entrepreneurship. In a 2010 cover story on innovation in emerging economies, Gupta was named by The Economist as one of the world’s rising superstars. He is one of only three professors in the world to have been elected a Lifetime Fellow of the Academy of Management, Strategic Management Society and Academy of International Business. Gupta serves as a columnist for Bloomberg Businessweek, a contributing editor for Chief Executive magazine and a contributor to Harvard Business Review’s HBR.org. His opinion pieces have also been published in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Chief Executive, Daily Telegraph, China Daily and Economic Times. He has been interviewed by Harvard Business Review, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, USA Today, Forbes, BBC, CNBC, Bloomberg TV, Reuters TV, New Delhi TV and CCTV China. Gupta is the author of Global Strategies for Emerging Asia (2012), as well as more than 70 papers in leading academic journals, and coauthor of two books on global business. Gupta has been a consultant to many fortune 500 companies, including IBM, Marriott, First Data Corporation and Monsanto and serves as chief advisor to the China Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based research and consulting organization. He previously served as a visiting professor at Stanford University and Dartmouth College.