Balaji Narasimhan directs the Nanovaccine Institute based at Iowa State University. The institute is looking for new and better ways to prevent disease, including influenza and cancers. Nanovaccines, unlike current vaccines, are based on tiny particles that can send pathogen-like signals to immune cells. They can prevent disease. They can boost the immune system’s own response to disease. Production is quick. Storage is easy. And the technology is sustainable. “This is truly one of the dream teams working on vaccine research anywhere in the world,” Narasimhan said.