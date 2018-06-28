Balaji Narasimhan, PhD

Balaji Narasimhan, PhD

Iowa State University

Distinguished Professor of chemical and biological engineering; director, the Nanovaccine Institute

Expertise: nanovaccinesNanotechnologyVaccinesChemical EngineeringBiomaterialsDrug DeliveryNanomedicine

Balaji Narasimhan directs the Nanovaccine Institute based at Iowa State University. The institute is looking for new and better ways to prevent disease, including influenza and cancers. Nanovaccines, unlike current vaccines, are based on tiny particles that can send pathogen-like signals to immune cells. They can prevent disease. They can boost the immune system’s own response to disease. Production is quick. Storage is easy. And the technology is sustainable. “This is truly one of the dream teams working on vaccine research anywhere in the world,” Narasimhan said.

"The nanovaccine is made of nanoparticles that contain proteins that are specific to the particular pathogen that we're trying to immunize against."


Title

Cited By

Year

Vaccine adjuvants: current challenges and future approaches

280

2009

Molecular analysis of drug delivery systems controlled by dissolution of the polymer carrier

237

1997

Microsphere size, precipitation kinetics and drug distribution control drug release from biodegradable polyanhydride microspheres

230

2004

Mathematical models in drug delivery: How modeling has shaped the way we design new drug delivery systems

216

2014

Mathematical models describing polymer dissolution: consequences for drug delivery

207

2001

Multifunctional nanoparticles for targeted delivery of immune activating and cancer therapeutic agents

202

2013

Materials‐based strategies for multi‐enzyme immobilization and co‐localization: a review

176

2014

Protein‐mediated synthesis of uniform superparamagnetic magnetite nanocrystals

174

2007

Design of an injectable system based on bioerodible polyanhydride microspheres for sustained drug delivery

174

2002

Encapsulation, stabilization, and release of BSA-FITC from polyanhydride microspheres

155

2004

Single dose vaccine based on biodegradable polyanhydride microspheres can modulate immune response mechanism

142

2006

Synthesis and characterization of novel polyanhydrides with tailored erosion mechanisms

135

2006

Mechanistic relationships between polymer microstructure and drug release kinetics in bioerodible polyanhydrides

135

2002

Mannose-Functionalized Pathogen-Like Polyanhydride Nanoparticles Target C-Type Lectin Receptors on Dendritic Cells

133

2011

Amphiphilic polyanhydrides for protein stabilization and release

133

2007

Design of a protective single-dose intranasal nanoparticle-based vaccine platform for respiratory infectious diseases

132

2011

Activation of innate immune responses in a pathogen-mimicking manner by amphiphilic polyanhydride nanoparticle adjuvants

127

2011

Protein stability in the presence of polymer degradation products: consequences for controlled release formulations

122

2006

Microphase separation in bioerodible copolymers for drug delivery

120

2001

Zero-order release of micro-and macromolecules from polymeric devices: the role of the burst effect

119

1997

Iowa awards $2 million CARES Act grant to universities to study COVID-19 nanovaccine

The state of Iowa has designated $2 million in federal CARES Act funding to support university research and development of a nanovaccine to protect against COVID-19 infections. Researchers at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa will work together on a needle-free, single-dose nanovaccine.
03-Nov-2020 03:30:12 PM EST

Medical Researchers, Engineers Look to Nanovaccines to Fight Pancreatic Cancer

A research team led by Iowa State's Balaji Narasimhan and affiliated with the Nanovcaccine Institute based at Iowa State is studying nanovaccines for treating pancreatic cancer. The study is supported by a $2.67 million grant from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health.
28-Jun-2018 04:05:46 PM EDT

“The diseases we have vaccines for today are the low-hanging fruit. And so people get sick. But we can’t just keep treating these new and re-emerging diseases. That’s too expensive. We have to prevent them.”

- Researchers developing, testing nanovaccine to protect against the flu virus

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07012