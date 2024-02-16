An MSc in Energy Policy at the University of Exeter first got me thinking seriously about energy use in buildings. My research into consumer acceptance of a short-lived retrofit policy, the Green Deal, helped me understand the human side of the problems we face in reducing energy use in homes.

A knowledge transfer partnership position followed at the Global Sustainability Institute (Anglia Ruskin University) where I evaluated effective marketing strategies for new Green Deal customers in a project funded by the Department of Energy and Climate Change (as it then was). The industry host for my KTP was an insulation and heating engineering company. I learned how businesses are run, how they are affected by government policy and the way they interact with academic research.

I then joined Loughborough University to pursue a PhD in the London-Loughborough Centre for Doctoral Training in Energy Demand. I completed an MRes degree as a prerequisite to the PhD measuring the energy-saving potential of zonal heating controls.

Mitigation of summertime overheating in existing UK homes, without using air-conditioning, was my PhD research area. The intention of my PhD was to provide recommendations to occupants for maintaining safe, healthy, and comfortable environments in homes during heatwaves and to create a resource of data using CIBSE TM59 window opening schedules and gain profiles to validate models.

I am currently an EPSRC Doctoral Prize Fellow and since 2019 have been a Research Associate working on a range of projects.