Bonni Lee Guerin, M.D. is a hematologist/oncologist and director of the Breast Cancer Treatment and Prevention Program at Overlook Medical Center, Summit, NJ where she also serves as chair of the Breast Panel, the Multidisciplinary Breast Tumor Board and director of Oncology Education. She is the principal investigator of numerous clinical trials exploring new ways to incorporate the latest advances in the management of breast cancer. She is also actively involved in the delivery of highly-specialized immunotherapy, IL-2, for the treatment of melanoma and kidney cancer. As a medical oncologist with more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Guerin is dedicated to providing the most up to date, cutting edge treatment while looking at each of her patients as an individual. Her philosophy is one of collaboration, working with all members of the care team to provide the best outcome possible. Dr. Guerin believes that compassion and being a good listener, traits she learned from her mother, help tailor a treatment plan that reflects not only the highest order of medical care, but also one that uniquely reflects each and every patient. Dr. Guerin believes it is just as much about living well as it is living long. Dr. Guerin earned her M.D. at SUNY Stony Brook in 1988, continued her residency at Vanderbilt University in Nashville and completed her fellowship in oncology/hematology at University of California San Diego Cancer Center. She is board certified in clinical oncology and internal medicine. Since 2002, Dr. Guerin has served as chair of the Women’s Oncology Forum, Network for Oncology Communication and Research (NOCR) – a national organization. She is a diplomate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and is a recipient of the Pfizer Award for Excellence in Biochemical Research and a Member of the Expert Panel Consensus Guidelines for Systemic Therapy of Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma. She has been named by Castle Connelly as one of NY/Metro Top Doctors for the last 10 years, as well as a Top Doctor for Women's Health. She has recently been honored by Curemonos, a New Jersey non-profit organization dedicated to supporting medically underserved women with breast cancer, was the keynote speaker at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Chatham, NJ; and was honored at the Society’s 2019 Diamond Ball, in Woodland Park, NJ. Her interests are in breast cancer, hepatobiliary cancer and immunotherapy.