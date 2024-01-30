Our work seeks to understand what shapes people's identity. Our research investigates how people think about their identity, changes to their identity, and how identity is different according cultural contexts. We use a personality approach to understanding individual differences in identity. The overarching goal of our research is to illuminate what makes people who they are as dynamic complex individuals living across the world.
Stand out individuals often capture our attention, especially in the United States. According to a recent University of Georgia study, not all nonconformists are the same.
30-Jan-2024 09:30:20 AM EST