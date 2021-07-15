One thing that is sometimes a little bit overlooked is the attention to detail [that is needed] for [optimal] clinical management; [this includes] how [drugs] are delivered and all the other surrounding [factors], such as the different types of prophylactic medications, as well as fluid administration, and careful assessment of patients. Many times, people tend to forget about this. The older drugs were less effective, but they were, at the same time, potentially a little bit easier to give. The newer drugs are more effective and better, but many of them [require] more attention. You have to have good anticoagulation if you are going to use good drugs.

- https://www.onclive.com/view/landgren-spotlights-safety-considerations-for-carfilzomib-quadruplet-in-newly-diagnosed-myeloma