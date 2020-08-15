I was born and raised in southwest Missouri. My parents raised a few cattle and operated a small meat locker. I received a B.S. in economics with minors in mathematics, history, and astronomy from Southwest Missouri State University in 1991. I then moved to Iowa in the summer of 1991 to pursue graduate education. I received a Ph.D. in economics and statistics in 1999 from Iowa State University. Upon graduation, I joined the staff for the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development (CARD) at Iowa State. I served as the U.S. Policy and Insurance Analyst with the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) and a Scientist with CARD. For FAPRI, I was responsible for directing econometric and modeling efforts for the crop insurance component of the FAPRI modeling system. For CARD, I served in multiple roles, concluding as the head of the Biorenewables Policy Division and examined the interactions between the agricultural and energy sectors. My research has examined the interaction between the agricultural commitments within the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the agricultural policies and programs of WTO members, crop insurance, international trade, biofuel policy, federal agricultural policy, and crop marketing.