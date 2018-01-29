Christine Greves, MD, is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a fellow of the American Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG). She received her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine where she also completed her residency. At Orlando Health's Center of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Greves provides comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological care to patients and serves as an obstetrical and gynecological surgeon at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies. Dr. Greves is an advocate of minimally invasive surgery to reduce perioperative pain and speed up recovery time. One of her many passions encompasses women’s health, whether it is preventative care, health and fitness, pain, bleeding irregularities, pregnancy or any other concerns that affect a woman’s health.