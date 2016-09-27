Before joining UCLA, Giza worked on the Yosemite Search and Rescue team. In 2011, he traveled to Afghanistan as a civilian advisor to the U.S. Department of Defense. He co-chaired the American Academy of Neurology committee that developed an evidence-based practice guideline for the management of sports concussions from 2009-2013. He currently serves on advisory committees for traumatic brain injuries/concussion with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer Federation. He has been a clinical consultant for the National Football League, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer.
“There are cases out there, unfortunately, of people who were convinced they had CTE and committed suicide, and then were found in autopsy not to have CTE.”
“We should keep our minds open,” said Giza, who advises several professional athletic associations on traumatic brain injury, “or we may miss out on some of the science.”
“Concussions are the most complex injury to the most complicated organ in the human body. There is no magic-bullet, catch-all test for diagnosing the disorder.”
“One thing that is a little surprising,” he said, “is that the objective measures of disrupted sleep showed differences after [traumatic brain injury], but the subjects themselves underestimated their sleep disturbances.”
