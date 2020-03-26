David A. Kirsch is Associate Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship in the M&O Department at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. From 1996 to 2001, Kirsch held various adjunct and visiting appointments at the Anderson Graduate School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles. He received his PhD in history from Stanford University in 1996. His research interests include industry emergence, technological choice, technological failure and the role of entrepreneurship in the emergence of new industries. In 2000 Rutgers University Press published his revised dissertation, The Electric Vehicle and the Burden of History. His work on the early history of the automobile industry has also been published in Business History Review and Technology and Culture. In 2003, his co-authored article on the Electric Vehicle Company received the IEEE Life Members Prize from the Society for the History of Technology. Kirsch is also interested in methodological problems associated with historical scholarship in the digital age. With the support of grants from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the Library of Congress, he is currently building a digital archive of the Dot Com Era that will preserve at-risk, born-digital content about business and culture during the late 1990s.
Title
Cited By
Year
The financial impact of ISO 9000 certification in the United States: An empirical analysis
752
2005
International diffusion of ISO 14000 certification
568
2001
Revisiting Burns and Stalker: Formal structure and new venture performance in emerging economic sectors
532
2006
Electric Car and the Burden of History
288
2000
Form or substance: The role of business plans in venture capital decision making
270
2009
The study of emerging industries: Recognizing and responding to some central problems
211
2011
Does ISO 9000 certification pay
165
2002
Was there too little entry during the Dot Com Era?
127
2007
Who killed the electric car?
96
2006
History of the Electric Automobile: Battery-Only Powered Cars
71
1995
ISO 14000: an agnostic’s report from the front line
69
2000
Does angel participation matter? An analysis of early venture financing
56
2009
Response to “Revisiting ISO 14000 diffusion: a new” look “at the drivers of certification”
49
2004
Technologies in tension: horses, electric trucks, and the motorization of american cities, 1900-1925
39
2001
Are angels different? An analysis of early venture financing
35
2013
The electric car and the burden of history: Studies in automotive systems rivalry in America, 1890-1996
30
1997
Historicism and industry emergence: Industry knowledge from pre-emergence to stylized fact
27
2014
Searching for ghosts: business survival, unmeasured entrepreneurial activity and private equity investment in the dot-com era
24
2005
Small Ideas, Big Ideas, Bad Ideas, Good Ideas:'Get Big Fast'and Dot Com Venture Creation
17
2006
Diffusion of ISO 9000 and ISO 14000 certification through global supply chains
14
2002
If 2020 proves a turning point from internal-combustion engines to electric vehicle models, EV expert and historian David Kirsch says scholars will likely look back and point to five specific factors.
13-Aug-2020 03:00:37 PM EDT
Successful entrepreneurs are good storytellers. But sometimes the story is more fiction than nonfiction. Maryland Smith expert Brent Goldfarb explains the evolution and implications of Luckin Coffee’s fictionalized narrative.
03-Apr-2020 08:05:02 PM EDT
"Some items are blocked that shouldn't be – false positive – while others get through that perhaps shouldn't – false negatives, like the questionable Trump posts," said Kirsch. "Many grey areas seem to beg for clarity, but we get nothing. Solutions to this problem are not easy, given the scale of the challenge, but it is not impossible. For instance, we could imagine a community standards board constructed such that someone in your position would expressly flag your article for review, thereby signaling to the board your awareness of the boundaries you are nearing."
"It's lipstick on several pigs at once," said David Kirsch, a University of Maryland business professor. "I'm trying to figure out what magic do they think they're invoking by putting these things into a single app."
- Uber's App Overhaul Distracts From Its Slow Revenue Growth