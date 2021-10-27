I currently lead on the Innovation portfolio for the Faculty of Technology. I am currently PI (UoP) for a £3.5M Research England funded project Clean Growth UK and a recently completed Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund project - 'Energy Autonomous Community'. Clean Growth UK is a national Innovation Network for Universities and Business working together to innovate for a low carbon economy. This project links university expertise to SME innovators and connects them to large public and private sector organisations via challenge led innovation events and demonstration projects. I also recently acted as Co-I on a Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) green Infrastructure project on SUDS adoption by developers and impact on home owners (PROSuDS), and is a member of the NERC advisory network. I am vice-chair of Future South, a business-led triple helix partnership that is working towards a low carbon economy in the South of England. This includes businesses such as Southern Water, IBM and Southern and Scottish Electricity Networks. Together they have created over 250 clean growth jobs, helped to establish the Hampshire community bank, worked with over 150 businesses on low carbon innovation projects, and created Greentech South - an innovation and technology cluster and the first 'Energy and Environment' accredited cluster in the UK, and member a of the International Cleantech Network. I served as Environment and Health science coordinator from 2012 to 2016 for two RCUK research programmes: Environmental Exposure and Health Initiative (EEHI) and Environmental & Social Ecology of Human Infectious Diseases (ESEI). The combined funding for both programmes was ~£17M, originating from a range of funding partners from UK research councils and government departments. As Science Coordinator, I worked closely with the funded researchers, the funding agencies and end users to help achieve the programme vision of the establishment of truly interdisciplinary teams of researchers, conducting high quality state-of-the-art innovative research, feeding into policy and practice.