David Markowitz is an academic expert in automated text analysis and psychological dynamics. At the University of Oregon, he is an assistant professor of social media data analytics. He researches what our digital traces reveal about us, using computational approaches to analyze how social and psychological phenomena—such as deception, persuasion, and status—are reflected in language. He also evaluates how the communication processes we perform on various media, including mobile phones and immersive virtual reality, can reveal what we are thinking, feeling, and experiencing psychologically. For example, his dissertation investigated the psychological and physiological consequences of using, resisting, or being without one’s mobile device. He received his PhD from Stanford University and his Masters and undergraduate degrees from Cornell University.
David Markowitz, a psychology of language researcher at the University of Oregon, analyzed the abstracts of nearly 20,000 proposals for funding from the National Science Foundation. His results, published in 2019, revealed that abstracts that contained fe
“We demonstrate that dehumanization manifests in a range of new characteristics, such as policy beliefs and how people talk.”
“What was most surprising is how clear the signals were in the data,” Markowitz said. “It really paints a picture that bias is not just a one-off phenomenon among certain physicians or individuals. Bias is systemic, subtle and consequential in medicine.”
With the rise of automated methods for analyzing text, we're likely to see more of these kinds of studies in the future, says David Markowitz, an assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Communication at the University of Oregon in Eugene, who
What someone says out loud about a group of people and how they actually feel about them aren’t always the same thing, but a person’s true sentiments about other groups of people can be revealed by the language patterns they use in describing their feelings.
That’s one of the key findings from a new study by David Markowitz, an assistant professor in the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication.
22-Aug-2022 11:05:34 AM EDT