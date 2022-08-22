David Markowitz is an academic expert in automated text analysis and psychological dynamics. At the University of Oregon, he is an assistant professor of social media data analytics. He researches what our digital traces reveal about us, using computational approaches to analyze how social and psychological phenomena—such as deception, persuasion, and status—are reflected in language. He also evaluates how the communication processes we perform on various media, including mobile phones and immersive virtual reality, can reveal what we are thinking, feeling, and experiencing psychologically. For example, his dissertation investigated the psychological and physiological consequences of using, resisting, or being without one’s mobile device. He received his PhD from Stanford University and his Masters and undergraduate degrees from Cornell University.