Dr. David Strohmetz, chair and professor of the Department of Psychology, teaches research methods in psychology and social psychology. A social psychologist by training, Strohmetz's research interests center on social factors that influence people's generosity, particularly with respect to restaurant tipping behaviors. He has also written about the "social psychology of the experiment." An advocate for quality undergraduate education, Strohmetz is active in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning. He has co-authored a research methods in psychology textbook and numerous instructional resources to support quality teaching in the classroom. He is currently a Councilor for the Psychology Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Dickinson College (Carlisle, PA) and his masters and doctorate in social/organizational psychology from Temple University (Philadelphia, PA).