David Vogel is the Solomon Lee Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Business Ethics at Berkeley Haas and Professor Emeritus of Political Science. He has written extensively on both environmental management and government regulation. His latest book “California Greenin’: How the Golden State Became an Environmental Leader” (Princeton University Press, 2018) is the first comprehensive history of California’s leadership and innovation in environmental regulation. Other books include: “The Politics of Precaution: Regulating, Health, Safety and Environmental Risks in Europe and the United States” (Princeton University Press, 2012); “Global Challenges in Responsible Business” (Cambridge University Press, 2010); and “The Market for Virtue: The Potential and Limits of Corporate Social Responsibility” (Brookings, 2005). Since 1982, Vogel has served as editor of Berkeley Haas management journal, The California Management Review. He has taught classes and lectured on environment management in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In 2017, he received the Elinor Ostrom Award from the American Political Science Association in recognition of his lifetime contribution to the study of environmental policy.
"This unprecedented deregulation effort would upend a system that improved air quality throughout the United States and slowed environmentally harmful greenhouse gas emissions."
