David Vogel, PhD

University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business

Professor

Expertise: Climate ChangeEnvironmental PolicyEnvionmentepa regulations

David Vogel is the Solomon Lee Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Business Ethics at Berkeley Haas and Professor Emeritus of Political Science. He has written extensively on both environmental management and government regulation.

His latest book “California Greenin’: How the Golden State Became an Environmental Leader” (Princeton University Press, 2018) is the first comprehensive history of California’s leadership and innovation in environmental regulation. Other books include: “The Politics of Precaution: Regulating, Health, Safety and Environmental Risks in Europe and the United States” (Princeton University Press, 2012); “Global Challenges in Responsible Business” (Cambridge University Press, 2010); and “The Market for Virtue: The Potential and Limits of Corporate Social Responsibility” (Brookings, 2005).

Since 1982, Vogel has served as editor of Berkeley Haas management journal, The California Management Review. He has taught classes and lectured on environment management in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In 2017, he received the Elinor Ostrom Award from the American Political Science Association in recognition of his lifetime contribution to the study of environmental policy.

"This unprecedented deregulation effort would upend a system that improved air quality throughout the United States and slowed environmentally harmful greenhouse gas emissions."


Title

Cited By

Year

The market for virtue: The potential and limits of corporate social responsibility

3117

2007

Trading up: Consumer and environmental regulation in a global economy

2032

2009

National styles of regulation: Environmental policy in Great Britain and the United States

1471

1986

Fluctuating fortunes: The political power of business in America

821

2003

Globalization and environmental reform: The ecological modernization of the global economy

748

2003

Private global business regulation

721

2008

Is there a market for virtue?: The business case for corporate social responsibility

694

2005

The private regulation of global corporate conduct: Achievements and limitations

692

2010

Trading up and governing across: transnational governance and environmental protection

444

1997

The politics of precaution: regulating health, safety, and environmental risks in Europe and the United States

392

2012

The hare and the tortoise revisited: The new politics of consumer and environmental regulation in Europe

358

2003

Corporate social responsibility, government, and civil society

336

2008

Dynamics of regulatory change: How globalization affects national regulatory policies

335

2004

The globalization of business ethics: Why America remains distinctive

325

1992

Lobbying the corporation: Citizen challenges to business authority

313

1978

What's the beef?: the contested governance of European food safety

264

2006

Why businessmen distrust their state: The political consciousness of American corporate executives

254

1978

Kindred strangers: The uneasy relationship between politics and business in America

242

1996

The socioeconomic approach to status measurement:(with a GUIDE to occupational and socioeconomic status scores)

242

1983

Trading places: The role of the United States and the European Union in international environmental politics

236

2010

