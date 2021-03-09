Donna Sheperis, PhD. joined PAU in 2016 and currently serves as an Associate Professor, Associate Chair for Clinical Training, Chair of the PAU Faculty Senate, and Co-Chair of the PAU Institutional Review Board. Dr. Sheperis is a board certified tele-mental health therapist. She earned her Ph.D. in Counselor Education from the University of Mississippi and her masters in Counseling from Delta State University. Donna has taught for land based and online programs since 2000. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor in Mississippi and Texas; a Board Certified Counselor; a Board Certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor; and an Approved Clinical Supervisor with 30 years of experience in clinical mental health counseling settings. Dr. Donna Sheperis is active in the counseling profession. She is past-president of the Association for Assessment and Research in Counseling and on the Ethics Appeals Committee for the American Counseling Association. Previously, Donna served as chair of the ACA Ethics Committee. She also serves on the Ethics and Bylaws committees for the Association for Humanistic Counseling and the Western Association for Counselor Education and Supervision. She is active in scholarship and research as well with multiple articles in peer reviewed journals. In addition, she has authored multiple book chapters and textbooks including Clinical Mental Health Counseling: Fundamentals of Applied Practice for Pearson Publishing; Ethical Decision Making for the 21st Century Counselor for SAGE Publishing; and Foundations of Substance Use and Addiction Counseling: Principles and Applied Practice for Cognella Publishing (in press).
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Meta‐analysis of randomized controlled trials of motivational enhancement therapy for reducing substance use
|
15
|
2016
|
Ethical decision making for the 21st century counselor
|
12
|
2015
|
Parent-Child Interaction Therapy for Children With Special Needs.
|
10
|
2015
|
Faith as a cultural variable: Implications for counselor training
|
9
|
2016
|
What Is Clinical Mental Health Counseling: Fundamentals of Applied Practice
|
9
|
2014
|
The Interpersonal Risk Awareness Survey: Understanding the Risk of Self‐Disclosure
|
5
|
2017
|
Marketing of professional counselors: AQ‐sort study of best practices
|
4
|
2019
|
Individual and group assessment and appraisal
|
2
|
2012
|
Online Counselor Education: A Student-Faculty Collaboration.
|
1
|
2020
|
Social class and mental health
|
1
|
2012
|
A Primer in Evaluating Quantitative Research for Counseling Professionals
|
1
|
2009
|
Legal and Ethical Challenges in Online Counselor Education.
|
0
|
2020
|
The Effect of Affect: Krathwohl and Bloom’s Affective Domains Underutilized in Counselor Education
|
0
|
2020
|
Online Research
|
0
|
2016
|
Faith as a Cultural Variable: Implications for Counselor Training. Counseling and Values
|
0
|
2016
|
Values Preference Inventory
|
0
|
2013
|
Group Therapy for Treatment of Addictions
|
0
|
2012
|
The Role of the School Counselor Working with Pregnant Teens
|
0
|
2008
|
Professional Counseling Digest
|
0
|
0
Pride Month is being marked by some lawmakers in Kentucky with a renewed push to ban “conversion therapy – the discredited practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
If successful, the bill, which aims to prohibit mental health professionals in the state from "engaging in sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts” with minors, would make Kentucky the 21st state in the U.S. to put in place such a prohibition. Two experts in mental health counseling explain why they welcome this move but remain concerned that at present many LGBTQ youth live in states that have no ban in place protecting them from conversion therapy – a practice that the scientific community has long since shunned.
25-Jun-2021 11:00:27 AM EDT
09-Mar-2021 10:10:24 AM EST
Digital therapies or tele-mental health has expanded access to therapy for all types of people from individuals living in rural populations to the busy professional who doesn't have time to travel across town to get to the therapists office"