Dr Dumuid’s research seeks to identify the healthiest way to spend our time across daily activities such as sleeping, screen time and exercise. Because there are only 24 hours in any day, this involves a balancing act between activities. Dr Dumuid’s work develops novel analytical models that explore how to get the balance right, not only for one aspect of health (e.g., obesity), but for overall health and wellbeing.
Title
Cited By
Year
Compositional data analysis for physical activity, sedentary time and sleep research
132
2018
Integrating sleep, sedentary behaviour, and physical activity research in the emerging field of time-use epidemiology: definitions, concepts, statistical methods, theoretical …
103
2017
The compositional isotemporal substitution model: a method for estimating changes in a health outcome for reallocation of time between sleep, physical activity and sedentary …
75
2019
Health-related quality of life and lifestyle behavior clusters in school-aged children from 12 countries
73
2017
Health outcomes associated with reallocations of time between sleep, sedentary behaviour, and physical activity: a systematic scoping review of isotemporal substitution studies
71
2018
Fitness, fatness and the reallocation of time between children’s daily movement behaviours: an analysis of compositional data
64
2017
The associations between physical activity, sedentary behaviour and academic performance
51
2016
Past, present, and future: trends in sleep duration and implications for public health
50
2017
The adiposity of children is associated with their lifestyle behaviours: a cluster analysis of school‐aged children from 12 nations
42
2018
Adiposity and the isotemporal substitution of physical activity, sedentary time and sleep among school-aged children: a compositional data analysis approach
37
2018
Rethinking the sleep-health link
31
2018
Relationships between older adults’ use of time and cardio-respiratory fitness, obesity and cardio-metabolic risk: a compositional isotemporal substitution analysis
26
2018
Patterns of health behaviour associated with active travel: a compositional data analysis
25
2018
Human development index, children’s health-related quality of life and movement behaviors: a compositional data analysis
25
2018
Academic performance and lifestyle behaviors in Australian school children: a cluster analysis
22
2017
Does home equipment contribute to socioeconomic gradients in Australian children’s physical activity, sedentary time and screen time?
22
2016
Adiposity, fitness, health-related quality of life and the reallocation of time between children's school day activity behaviours: A compositional data analysis
19
2018
Therapeutic ultrasound: clinician usage and perception of efficacy
19
2003
Time-use patterns and health-related quality of life in adolescents
13
2017
One day you'll wake up and won't have to go to work: The impact of changes in time use on mental health following retirement
12
2018
In a world first genetic study, researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption – six or more cups a day – can increase the amount of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).
16-Feb-2021 08:50:53 PM EST
Greater sports participation among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children is linked with better academic performance, according to new research from the University of South Australia.
22-Jan-2021 08:10:52 AM EST
Determining a child’s best daily balance of sleep, activity and relaxation can be a challenge, but if you’re hoping to improve their academic results, then it’s time to cut back on chores and chill time, according to new research from the University of South Australia.
29-Oct-2020 08:20:27 AM EDT
Not too little, not too much – Goldilocks’ ‘just right’ approach can now assess children’s daily activities as new research from the University of South Australia confirms the best make up of a child’s day to maximise bone health and function in children.
19-Oct-2020 08:35:33 AM EDT
Active at work, restful at play – it seems fair enough, but if you have a very active or physical job, too much rest could put you at risk of obesity, according to new research from the University of South Australia.
12-Nov-2019 09:05:40 PM EST
"Our research shows that 'lions' – people who spent much of their work time being active, but most of their leisure time sedentary or in bed—tended to have the highest risk factors for obesity," she said.