Dot Dumuid, BPhty

University of South Australia

Research Fellow at the Alliance for Research in Exercise, Nutrition and Activity (ARENA).

Expertise: WellbeingNutritionPhysiotherapy

Dr Dumuid’s research seeks to identify the healthiest way to spend our time across daily activities such as sleeping, screen time and exercise. Because there are only 24 hours in any day, this involves a balancing act between activities. Dr Dumuid’s work develops novel analytical models that explore how to get the balance right, not only for one aspect of health (e.g., obesity), but for overall health and wellbeing.

d j brew another shot for lovers of coffee

In a world first genetic study, researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption – six or more cups a day – can increase the amount of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).
16-Feb-2021 08:50:53 PM EST

Sport may fast-track numeracy skills for Indigenous children

Greater sports participation among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children is linked with better academic performance, according to new research from the University of South Australia.
22-Jan-2021 08:10:52 AM EST

Cut chores and kill chill time: new advice to boost children’s academic achievement

Determining a child’s best daily balance of sleep, activity and relaxation can be a challenge, but if you’re hoping to improve their academic results, then it’s time to cut back on chores and chill time, according to new research from the University of South Australia.
29-Oct-2020 08:20:27 AM EDT

The ‘Goldilocks Day’: the perfect day for kids’ bone health

Not too little, not too much – Goldilocks’ ‘just right’ approach can now assess children’s daily activities as new research from the University of South Australia confirms the best make up of a child’s day to maximise bone health and function in children.
19-Oct-2020 08:35:33 AM EDT

Is the king of the jungle, really a couch potato?

Active at work, restful at play – it seems fair enough, but if you have a very active or physical job, too much rest could put you at risk of obesity, according to new research from the University of South Australia.
12-Nov-2019 09:05:40 PM EST

"Our research shows that 'lions' – people who spent much of their work time being active, but most of their leisure time sedentary or in bed—tended to have the highest risk factors for obesity," she said.

- Obesity study exposes heavy toll of work-life balance

