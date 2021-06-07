Doug Jacobson directs the Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach at Iowa State University and assists with the Cyber Security Engineering major. (The center has earned designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance Education by the National Security Agency four times since 1999.) As part of his cybersecurity research, Jacobson has developed testbeds to study attacks on internet and cyber-physical systems. He also leads Cyber Defense Competitions on campus designed to help students learn to protect computer systems from outside attackers. He's the go-to source for Iowa media whenever cyberattacks are in the news.