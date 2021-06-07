Doug Jacobson directs the Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach at Iowa State University and assists with the Cyber Security Engineering major. (The center has earned designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance Education by the National Security Agency four times since 1999.) As part of his cybersecurity research, Jacobson has developed testbeds to study attacks on internet and cyber-physical systems. He also leads Cyber Defense Competitions on campus designed to help students learn to protect computer systems from outside attackers. He's the go-to source for Iowa media whenever cyberattacks are in the news.
"We have to be perfect as defenders. The offensive side just has to wait for a mistake. ... there's a million ways a mistake can happen, and they just need to find one of them. We have to protect against every possible contingency, which is impossible."
The first modern electronic digital computer was called the Atanasoff–Berry computer, or ABC. It was built by physics Professor John Vincent Atanasoff and his graduate student, Clifford Berry, in 1942 at Iowa State College, now known as Iowa State Univ
07-Jun-2021 03:50:49 PM EDT
“From an attack standpoint, that’s the cheapest form of attack with the lowest chance of being caught. It’s asymmetrical warfare at its best. A single individual can cause enormous damage. "It’s not fair.”
