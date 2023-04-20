Elena Ratner, M.D. is a Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Ratner is a Board Certified Gynecologic oncologist with special interests in chemotherapy targeted drug development, patient quality of life programs and early cancer detection. She is the current co-director of Discovery To Cure, director of Discovery to Cure Early Ovarian Cancer Detection program and a founder and director of Sexuality, Intimacy and Menopause cancer survivorship program. Her expertise is cytoreductive surgery for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, minimally invasive procedures (advanced laparoscopy and robotics) for patients with gynecologic malignancies or complex benign gynecologic conditions, robotic fertility sparing surgery for young patients with cancer. Dr. Ratner's laboratory is working on new targeted drugs for ovarian cancer in order to provide patients with truly personalized care. Her work additionally focuses on reversing chemotherapy resistance in ovarian and uterine cancers. Dr. Ratner is a recipient of multiple clinical and teaching awards, most recently 2015 Yale University Smilow Cancer Center Award for Clinical Excellence. Education & Training: MBA-Yale University School of Management (2021) Fellowship-Yale University School of Medicine (2010) Residency-Yale-New Haven Hospital (2007) MD-State University of NY Medical College (2003) BS-Barnard College - Columbia University, Premedical Studies (1998)