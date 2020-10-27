Dr. Maidenberg has been teaching and supervising clinicians and psychiatry residents for over 25 years. He provides cognitive behavioral therapy for a variety of anxiety disorders and depression.
“You can learn to manage stress. You can develop a set of tools for bringing the level down. That can’t happen overnight though. You have to practice.”
“People with vulnerability towards depression and anxiety frequently experience the onset of such disorders around age 18.”
“Loneliness, loss, sadness, these are all emotions that can impact a parent at this stage in life. Try to view it as good preparation for another major life stage that you’ll be confronting not too soon after this—retirement."
"It can be difficult to show understanding when you strongly disagree with a friend's view, especially if it upsets your sense of right and wrong. But asking questions about why they feel that way -- rather than attacking -- is worth the effort."
27-Oct-2020 04:15:05 PM EDT
“You can learn to manage stress. You can develop a set of tools for bringing the level down. That can’t happen overnight though. You have to practice.”
- 4 Proven Ways to Deal With Stress Without Shutting Down, Giving Up or Taking Meds