Eric D. Adler, MD, is a board-certified cardiologist and medical director of heart transplant and mechanical circulatory support. He specializes in advanced heart failure, mechanical circulatory support and cardiac transplantation.

As a professor of medicine at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, Adler conducts research on the use of stem cells to treat cardiovascular disease. He is also an investigator for many clinical trials for all stages of heart failure.

Adler's work has been featured in the world's top journals, including Nature, Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and Circulation. He speaks throughout the country on topics related to heart failure and stem cell biology.