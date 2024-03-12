Newswise — Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug semaglutide, commonly known as Wegovy or Ozempic, to be used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke in adults with heart disease and obesity. Eric Adler, MD, cardiologist with UC San Diego Health, is available to discuss what this may mean for this patient demographic.

Biography :

Eric D. Adler, MD, is a board-certified cardiologist and medical director of heart transplant and mechanical circulatory support. He specializes in advanced heart failure, mechanical circulatory support and cardiac transplantation.

As a professor of medicine at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, Adler conducts research on the use of stem cells to treat cardiovascular disease. He is also an investigator for many clinical trials for all stages of heart failure.

Adler's work has been featured in the world's top journals, including Nature, Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and Circulation. He speaks throughout the country on topics related to heart failure and stem cell biology.