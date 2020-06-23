Evan Starr is an Assistant Professor of Management & Organization at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. He received a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree from Denison University. He originally hails from Claremont, California. Starr's current research examines issues at the intersection of human capital accumulation, employee mobility, entrepreneurship, and innovation. In a recent set of projects utilizing employee-employer matched data and survey data that he and coauthors developed, Starr examined the use and impacts of noncompete agreements and their enforceability on the provision of firm-sponsored training, employee mobility and earnings, and on the creation, growth, and survival of new ventures.
Title
Cited By
Year
Consider This: Training, Wages, and the Enforceability of Covenants Not to Compete
89
2019
Noncompetes in the US Labor Force
84
2016
Screening Spinouts? How Noncompete Enforceability Affects the Creation, Growth, and Survival of New Firms
63
2016
Understanding noncompetition agreements: The 2014 noncompete survey project
56
2016
The Incomplete Noncompete Picture
40
2016
Locked in? The enforceability of covenants not to compete and the careers of high-tech workers
32
2018
Strategic Human Capital Management in the Context of Cross-Industry and Within-Industry Mobility Frictions
29
2016
Mobility Constraint Externalities
17
2017
Machine Learning and Human Capital Complementarities: Experimental Evidence on Bias Mitigation
14
2020
The Behavioral Effects of (Unenforceable) Contracts
8
2019
Low-Wage Workers and the Enforceability of Non-compete Agreements
5
2019
Binned Scatterplots: A Simple Tool to Make Research Easier and Better
3
2020
Are Noncompetes Holding Down Wages?
2
2018
Three Essays on Covenants Not to Compete.
1
2014
Non-Patent Intellectual Property Protection, Human Capital, and Technological Competition
0
2020
The Effects of Noncompetes on Workers and Employers: Evidence from a Large Field Experiment
0
2020
The Use, Abuse, and Enforceability of Non-Compete and No-Poach Agreements: A Brief Review of the Theory, Evidence, and Recent Reform Efforts
0
2019
Subjective Beliefs about Contract Enforceability
0
2018
‘Most cases don’t get to court. They usually end with a threatening letter.’
- The No. 1 reason you should NOT sign your employer’s non-compete clause
Starr says noncompetes often prevent workers from working where they want to and from earning what they would in a competitive market. “In my research,” he said, “I have sought to understand how common noncompetes are, how they influence workers and firms, and what sort of effects banning them has on economic activity.”