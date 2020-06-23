Evan Starr, PhD

Evan Starr, PhD

University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Assistant Professor of Management & Organization

Expertise: EntrepreneurshipInnovationNoncompete Labor AgreementsEmployee MobilityEntrepreneurship and InnovationLabor Economicslaw and economicsStrategic Human Capital

Evan Starr is an Assistant Professor of Management & Organization at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. He received a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree from Denison University. He originally hails from Claremont, California. Starr's current research examines issues at the intersection of human capital accumulation, employee mobility, entrepreneurship, and innovation. In a recent set of projects utilizing employee-employer matched data and survey data that he and coauthors developed, Starr examined the use and impacts of noncompete agreements and their enforceability on the provision of firm-sponsored training, employee mobility and earnings, and on the creation, growth, and survival of new ventures.

Title

Cited By

Year

Consider This: Training, Wages, and the Enforceability of Covenants Not to Compete

89

2019

Noncompetes in the US Labor Force

84

2016

Screening Spinouts? How Noncompete Enforceability Affects the Creation, Growth, and Survival of New Firms

63

2016

Understanding noncompetition agreements: The 2014 noncompete survey project

56

2016

The Incomplete Noncompete Picture

40

2016

Locked in? The enforceability of covenants not to compete and the careers of high-tech workers

32

2018

Strategic Human Capital Management in the Context of Cross-Industry and Within-Industry Mobility Frictions

29

2016

Mobility Constraint Externalities

17

2017

Machine Learning and Human Capital Complementarities: Experimental Evidence on Bias Mitigation

14

2020

The Behavioral Effects of (Unenforceable) Contracts

8

2019

Low-Wage Workers and the Enforceability of Non-compete Agreements

5

2019

Binned Scatterplots: A Simple Tool to Make Research Easier and Better

3

2020

Are Noncompetes Holding Down Wages?

2

2018

Three Essays on Covenants Not to Compete.

1

2014

Non-Patent Intellectual Property Protection, Human Capital, and Technological Competition

0

2020

The Effects of Noncompetes on Workers and Employers: Evidence from a Large Field Experiment

0

2020

The Use, Abuse, and Enforceability of Non-Compete and No-Poach Agreements: A Brief Review of the Theory, Evidence, and Recent Reform Efforts

0

2019

Subjective Beliefs about Contract Enforceability

0

2018

‘Most cases don’t get to court. They usually end with a threatening letter.’

- The No. 1 reason you should NOT sign your employer’s non-compete clause

Starr says noncompetes often prevent workers from working where they want to and from earning what they would in a competitive market. “In my research,” he said, “I have sought to understand how common noncompetes are, how they influence workers and firms, and what sort of effects banning them has on economic activity.”

- FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NONCOMPETE CLAUSES

